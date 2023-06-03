...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
For the Logan River...including Logan...elevated river levels are
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Continued high flows remaining near bankfull, but gradually
falling through the upcoming weekend.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM MDT Friday the stage was 4.9 feet (1330 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will continue to oscillate near or just
below action stage (5.0 feet, 1374 CFS) through the upcoming
weekend. Minor inundation of low lying areas adjacent to the
river channel will continue.
- Action stage is 5.0 feet (1374 cfs).
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1552 cfs).
&&
Pope Francis meets with pilgrims from Concesio and Sotto il Monte on the 60th anniversary of the death of Pope John XXIII and the election of Paul VI in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, June 3, 2023. Pope Francis warned the Vatican's missionary fundraisers on Saturday to not allow financial corruption to creep into their work, insisting that spirituality and spreading the Gospel must drive their operations, not mere entrepreneurship.
FILE - Rev. Andrew Small, a British-born Oblate of the Mary Immaculate priest, CEO of Missio Corp. speaks during a press conference at The Vatican, Saturday, March 25, 2023. The Vatican is seeking clarity after the former director of its U.S. missionary fundraising office oversaw the transfer of at least $17 million of its donations into a new non-profit and private equity fund that he created.
Gregorio Borgia - staff, AP
Gregorio Borgia - staff, AP
Alessandra Tarantino - staff, AP
Alessandra Tarantino - staff, AP
Gregorio Borgia - staff, AP
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis warned the Vatican’s missionary fundraisers on Saturday not to allow financial corruption to creep into their work, insisting that spirituality and spreading the Gospel must drive their operations, not mere entrepreneurship.
Francis made the comments in a speech to the national directors of the Vatican’s Pontifical Mission Societies, which raise money for the Catholic Church’s missionary work in the developing world, building churches and funding training programs for priests and nuns. Deviating from his prepared remarks, Francis appeared to refer to a recent Associated Press investigation into financial transfers at the U.S. branch of the Pontifical Mission Societies: The former head oversaw the transfer of at least $17 million from a quasi-endowment fund and donations into a nonprofit and private equity fund that he created and now heads. The intiatives provide low-interest loans to church-run agribusinesses in Africa.
