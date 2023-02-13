Portugal Church Abuse

A committee that has been examining historic child sex abuse in Portuguese Catholic Church says on Monday, Feb. 13 that 512 alleged victims have come forward. Senior Portuguese church officials had previously claimed that only a handful of cases had occurred.

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — More than 4,800 individuals may have been victims of child sex abuse in the Portuguese Catholic Church and 512 alleged victims have already come forward to speak out, an expert panel looking into historic abuse in the church said Monday.

Senior Portuguese church officials had previously claimed that only a handful of cases had occurred.


