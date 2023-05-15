...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Bear River At Corinne affecting Box Elder County.
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding
or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued on Monday by 1200 MDT.
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 7.0 feet (924 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will oscillate daily, with peaks in flow
in the morning. The river is forecast to gradually rise each
day before peaking around 7.2 feet (995 CFS) Tuesday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet (790 CFS).
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
Weather Alert
...The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City UT has issued a
Flood Watch for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Monday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO MONDAY,
MAY 22...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...From this morning to Monday, May 22.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet (1156 CFS), minor flooding will affect
farmland and low lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River
near the town of Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1100 MDT Sunday the stage was 9.3 feet (974 CFS).
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached based on the latest
forecast information.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet (1156 CFS).
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Weather Alert
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
dam.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
In this photo provided by Myanmar Military True News Information Team on Sunday, May 14, 2023, buildings damaged by Cyclone Mocha is seen in Kyauk Phyu township, Rakhine State.
Myanmar Military True News Information Team
Rescue workers help an elderly woman to reach a makeshift shelter after a storm in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Sunday, May 14, 2023.
This satellite image provided by India Meteorological Department shows storm Mocha intensify into a severe cyclonic storm.
India Meteorological Department
Rescue workers and locals react as they try to remove the fallen tress after a storm in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Sunday, May 14, 2023.
Women sit inside a room at a makeshift shelter set up for residents of coastal areas, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Sunday, May 14, 2023.
Women spend time with their children at a makeshift shelter set up for residents of coastal areas, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Sunday, May 14, 2023.
In this image from a video, local people walk on a flooded street caused by heavy rain as Cyclone Mocha approaches in Sittwe, Rakhine State, Myanmar Sunday, May 14, 2023.
Fisherman walk at the coast in Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, Sunday, May 14, 2023.
A government official, right, patrols with others near the coast and uses a megaphone asking people to seek shelter in Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, Sunday, May 14, 2023.
This photo provided by Myanmar Military True News Information Team on Monday, May 15, 2023, shows flooded areas caused by Cyclone Mocha near old temple in Bagan, Central Myanmar.
Myanmar Military True News Information Team
In this photo provided by Myanmar Military True News Information Team on Monday, May 15, 2023, a flooded area caused by Cyclone Mocha is seen near Mann Shwe Sat Taw pagoda in Magwe Division, central Myanmar.
Myanmar Military True News Information Team
In this photo provided by Myanmar Military True News Information Team on Monday, May 15, 2023, a flooded area caused by Cyclone Mocha is seen near Mann Shwe Sat Taw pagoda in Magwe Division, central Myanmar. Rescuers early Monday evacuated about 1,000 people trapped by seawater 3.6 meters (12 feet ) deep along western Myanmar's coast after the powerful cyclone injured hundreds and cut off communications.
Uncredited - hogp, Myanmar Military True News Information Team
In this photo provided by Myanmar Military True News Information Team on Monday, May 15, 2023, a flooded area caused by Cyclone Mocha is seen near old temple in Bagan, central Myanmar. Rescuers early Monday evacuated about 1,000 people trapped by seawater 3.6 meters (12 feet ) deep along western Myanmar's coast after the powerful cyclone injured hundreds and cut off communications.
Uncredited - hogp, Myanmar Military True News Information Team
In this photo provided by Myanmar Military True News Information Team on Monday, May 15, 2023, a flooded area caused by Cyclone Mocha is seen near Mann Shwe Sat Taw pagoda in Magwe Division, central Myanmar. Rescuers early Monday evacuated about 1,000 people trapped by seawater 3.6 meters (12 feet ) deep along western Myanmar's coast after the powerful cyclone injured hundreds and cut off communications.
Uncredited - hogp, Myanmar Military True News Information Team
In this photo provided by Myanmar Military True News Information Team on Monday, May 15, 2023, a flooded area caused by Cyclone Mocha is seen near Mann Shwe Sat Taw pagoda in Magwe Division, central Myanmar. Rescuers early Monday evacuated about 1,000 people trapped by seawater 3.6 meters (12 feet ) deep along western Myanmar's coast after the powerful cyclone injured hundreds and cut off communications.
Uncredited - hogp, Myanmar Military True News Information Team
Locals ride motorbike while lamp-posts and trees are fallen after Cyclone Mocha in Sittwe township, Rakhine State, Myanmar, Monday, May 15, 2023.
Locals ride motorbike on a road while fallen trees lie near a mosque after Cyclone Mocha in Sittwe township, Rakhine State, Myanmar, Monday, May 15, 2023.
A local rides motorbike past damaged buildings after Cyclone Mocha in Sittwe township, Rakhine State, Myanmar, Monday, May 15, 2023.
A fallen tree lies after Cyclone Mocha in Sittwe township, Rakhine State, Myanmar, Monday, May 15, 2023.
Local people walk past damaged buildings after Cyclone Mocha in Sittwe township, Rakhine State, Myanmar, Monday, May 15, 2023.
Rescue workers help an elderly woman to reach a makeshift shelter after a storm in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Bangladesh and Myanmar braced Sunday as a severe cyclone started to hit coastal areas and authorities urged thousands of people in both countries to seek shelter.
Al-emrun Garjon - staff, AP
This satellite image provided by India Meteorological Department shows storm Mocha intensify into a severe cyclonic storm. Bangladesh and Myanmar braced Sunday as a severe cyclone started to hit coastal areas and authorities urged thousands of people in both countries to seek shelter.
Uncredited - hogp, India Meteorological Department
Rescue workers and locals react as they try to remove the fallen tress after a storm in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Bangladesh and Myanmar braced Sunday as a severe cyclone started to hit coastal areas and authorities urged thousands of people in both countries to seek shelter.
Al-emrun Garjon - staff, AP
Women sit inside a room at a makeshift shelter set up for residents of coastal areas, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Bangladesh and Myanmar braced Sunday as a severe cyclone started to hit coastal areas and authorities urged thousands of people in both countries to seek shelter.
Al-emrun Garjon - staff, AP
Women spend time with their children at a makeshift shelter set up for residents of coastal areas, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Bangladesh and Myanmar braced Sunday as a severe cyclone started to hit coastal areas and authorities urged thousands of people in both countries to seek shelter.
Al-emrun Garjon - staff, AP
In this image from a video, local people walk on a flooded street caused by heavy rain as Cyclone Mocha approaches in Sittwe, Rakhine State, Myanmar Sunday, May 14, 2023. Bangladesh and Myanmar braced Sunday as the extremely severe cyclone started to hit coastal areas and authorities urged thousands of people in both countries to seek shelter.
Uncredited - stringer, AP
Fisherman walk at the coast in Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Bangladesh and Myanmar are bracing as an extremely severe cyclone starts to hit their coastal areas, and authorities urged thousands of people in both countries to seek shelter.
Al-emrun Garjon - staff, AP
A government official, right, patrols with others near the coast and uses a megaphone asking people to seek shelter in Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Bangladesh and Myanmar are bracing as an extremely severe cyclone starts to hit their coastal areas, and authorities urged thousands of people in both countries to seek shelter.
Al-emrun Garjon - staff, AP
In this photo provided by Myanmar Military True News Information Team on Sunday, May 14, 2023, a cell phone tower damaged by Cyclone Mocha is seen in Sittwe township, Rakhine State.
Myanmar Military True News Information Team
In this photo provided by Myanmar Military True News Information Team on Sunday, May 14, 2023, a man walks under a building damaged by Cyclone Mocha in Thandwe township, Rakhine State.
Myanmar Military True News Information Team
In this photo provided by Myanmar Military True News Information Team on Sunday, May 14, 2023,roofs of a stadium damaged by Cyclone Mocha is seen in Coco Island, Yangon Division.
Myanmar Military True News Information Team
This photo provided by Myanmar Military True News Information Team on Monday, May 15, 2023, shows flooded areas caused by Cyclone Mocha near old temple in Bagan, Central Myanmar. Rescuers early Monday evacuated about 1,000 people trapped by seawater 3.6 meters (12 feet ) deep along western Myanmar's coast after the powerful cyclone injured hundreds and cut off communications.
Uncredited - hogp, Myanmar Military True News Information Team
In this photo provided by Myanmar Military True News Information Team on Monday, May 15, 2023, a flooded area caused by Cyclone Mocha is seen near Mann Shwe Sat Taw pagoda in Magwe Division, central Myanmar. Rescuers early Monday evacuated about 1,000 people trapped by seawater 3.6 meters (12 feet ) deep along western Myanmar's coast after the powerful cyclone injured hundreds and cut off communications.
Uncredited - hogp, Myanmar Military True News Information Team
In this photo provided by Myanmar Military True News Information Team on Monday, May 15, 2023, a flooded area caused by Cyclone Mocha is seen near Mann Shwe Sat Taw pagoda in Magwe Division, central Myanmar. Rescuers early Monday evacuated about 1,000 people trapped by seawater 3.6 meters (12 feet ) deep along western Myanmar's coast after the powerful cyclone injured hundreds and cut off communications.
Uncredited - hogp, Myanmar Military True News Information Team
In this photo provided by Myanmar Military True News Information Team on Monday, May 15, 2023, a flooded area caused by Cyclone Mocha is seen near old temple in Bagan, central Myanmar. Rescuers early Monday evacuated about 1,000 people trapped by seawater 3.6 meters (12 feet ) deep along western Myanmar's coast after the powerful cyclone injured hundreds and cut off communications.
Uncredited - hogp, Myanmar Military True News Information Team
In this photo provided by Myanmar Military True News Information Team on Monday, May 15, 2023, a flooded area caused by Cyclone Mocha is seen near Mann Shwe Sat Taw pagoda in Magwe Division, central Myanmar. Rescuers early Monday evacuated about 1,000 people trapped by seawater 3.6 meters (12 feet ) deep along western Myanmar's coast after the powerful cyclone injured hundreds and cut off communications.
Uncredited - hogp, Myanmar Military True News Information Team
In this photo provided by Myanmar Military True News Information Team on Monday, May 15, 2023, a flooded area caused by Cyclone Mocha is seen near Mann Shwe Sat Taw pagoda in Magwe Division, central Myanmar. Rescuers early Monday evacuated about 1,000 people trapped by seawater 3.6 meters (12 feet ) deep along western Myanmar's coast after the powerful cyclone injured hundreds and cut off communications.
Uncredited - hogp, Myanmar Military True News Information Team
Locals ride motorbike while lamp-posts and trees are fallen after Cyclone Mocha in Sittwe township, Rakhine State, Myanmar, Monday, May 15, 2023. Rescuers on Monday evacuated about 1,000 people trapped by seawater 3.6 meters (12 feet) deep along western Myanmar's coast after the powerful cyclone injured hundreds and cut off communications.
Uncredited - stringer, AP
Locals ride motorbike on a road while fallen trees lie near a mosque after Cyclone Mocha in Sittwe township, Rakhine State, Myanmar, Monday, May 15, 2023. Rescuers on Monday evacuated about 1,000 people trapped by seawater 3.6 meters (12 feet) deep along western Myanmar's coast after the powerful cyclone injured hundreds and cut off communications.
Uncredited - stringer, AP
A local rides motorbike past damaged buildings after Cyclone Mocha in Sittwe township, Rakhine State, Myanmar, Monday, May 15, 2023. Rescuers on Monday evacuated about 1,000 people trapped by seawater 3.6 meters (12 feet) deep along western Myanmar's coast after the powerful cyclone injured hundreds and cut off communications.
Uncredited - stringer, AP
A fallen tree lies after Cyclone Mocha in Sittwe township, Rakhine State, Myanmar, Monday, May 15, 2023. Rescuers on Monday evacuated about 1,000 people trapped by seawater 3.6 meters (12 feet) deep along western Myanmar's coast after the powerful cyclone injured hundreds and cut off communications.
Uncredited - stringer, AP
Local people walk past damaged buildings after Cyclone Mocha in Sittwe township, Rakhine State, Myanmar, Monday, May 15, 2023. Rescuers on Monday evacuated about 1,000 people trapped by seawater 3.6 meters (12 feet) deep along western Myanmar's coast after the powerful cyclone injured hundreds and cut off communications.
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Rescuers on Monday evacuated about 1,000 people trapped by seawater 3.6 meters (12 feet) deep along western Myanmar's coast after a powerful cyclone injured hundreds and cut off communications. Six deaths were reported, but the true impact was not yet clear in one of Asia’s least developed countries.
Strong winds injured more than 700 of about 20,000 people who were sheltering in sturdier buildings on the highlands of Sittwe township, such as monasteries, pagodas and schools, according to a leader of the Rakhine Youths Philanthropic Association in Sittwe. He asked not to be named due to fear of reprisals from the authorities in the military-run country.
Seawater raced into more than 10 low-lying wards near the shore as Cyclone Mocha made landfall in Rakhine state Sunday afternoon, he said. Residents moved to roofs and higher floors, while the wind and storm surge prevented immediate rescue.
“After 4 p.m. yesterday, the storm weakened a bit, but the water did not fall back. Most of them sat on the roof and at the high places of their houses the whole night. The wind blew all night,” the rescue group leader said.
Water was still about 1.5 meters (5 feet) high in flooded areas later Monday, but rescues were being made as the wind calmed and the sun rose in the sky. He asked civil society organizations and authorities to send aid and help evacuate residents.
Six deaths were reported by Myanmar media and rescue groups. Several injuries were reported in neighboring Bangladesh, which was spared the predicted direct hit.
Mocha made landfall near Sittwe township with winds blowing up to 209 kilometers (130 miles) per hour, Myanmar’s Meteorological Department said. By midday Monday, it had weakened to a tropical depression, according to the India Meteorological Department.
The State Administration Council issued disaster declarations for 17 townships in Rakhine state.
High winds crumpled cell phone towers, but in videos collected by local media before communications were lost, deep water raced through streets and wind blew off roofs.
Myanmar’s military information office said the storm had damaged houses and electrical transformers in Sittwe, Kyaukpyu, and Gwa townships. It said roofs were torn off buildings on the Coco Islands, about 425 kilometers (264 miles) southwest of the country’s largest city, Yangon.
Volunteers previously said shelters in Sittwe did not have enough food after more people arrived there seeking help.
About a dozen people were injured on Saint Martin’s Island, while some 300 homes were either destroyed or damaged, leading Bengali-language daily Prothom Alo reported.
U.N. agencies and aid workers in Bangladesh had prepositioned tons of dry food and dozens of ambulances in the refugee camps that house more than 1 million Rohingya Muslims who fled persecution in Myanmar.
In May 2008, Cyclone Nargis hit Myanmar with a storm surge that devastated populated areas around the Irrawaddy River delta. At least 138,000 people died and tens of thousands of homes and other buildings were washed away.
Roxy Mathew Koll, a climate scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune city, said cyclones in the Bay of Bengal are becoming more intense more quickly, in part because of climate change.
Climate scientists say cyclones can now retain their energy for many days. Cyclone Amphan in eastern India in 2020 continued to travel over land as a strong cyclone and caused extensive devastation.
“As long as oceans are warm and winds are favorable, cyclones will retain their intensity for a longer period,” Koll said.
Tropical cyclones, which are called hurricanes or typhoons in other regions, are among the world’s most devastating natural disasters when they hit densely populated coastal areas.
