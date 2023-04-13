Soccer Premier League Gambling Sponsorship

FILE - West Ham's Jarrod Bowen, left, challenges for the ball with Newcastle's Dan Burn during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at The London stadium in London, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Premier League clubs have agreed to ban sponsorship from gambling companies on the front of their shirts.

 Kirsty Wigglesworth - staff, AP

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

LONDON (AP) — Premier League clubs have agreed to ban sponsorship from gambling companies on the front of their shirts, the organization said Thursday.

The league's 20 clubs collectively announced the decision to voluntarily “reduce gambling advertising.”


Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.