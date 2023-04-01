...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SUNDAY NIGHT TO
6 PM MDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches, locally up to 15 inches benches and Bear Lake and Bear
River Valley.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front,
Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...From midnight Sunday night to 6 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. The Monday
morning commute will likely be impacted.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be heavy at times Sunday night
into Monday morning. Snow intensity may decrease early Monday
afternoon before increasing once again late Monday afternoon
into Tuesday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, center left, and Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei, walk to a staging area during their visit to the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit.
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen stands ready for an official photo opportunity during her visit to the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit.
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, center left, and Guatemala's Foreign Minister Mario Bucaro, wave from top of "Templo de las mascaras" or the temple of masks, during a visit to the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit.
An artist performs as a player of "pelota Maya" during a visit by Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei, to the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit.
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right center, watches a performance during a visit to the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit.
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, left, and Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei, applaud a performance during their visit to the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit.
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei, speak with reporters during their visit to the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit.
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei, speak with reporters during their visit to the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit.
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, left, and Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei, walk to speak with reporters during their visit of the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit.
Presidents of Taiwan, Guatemala visit Mayan pyramid
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and the Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei have toured the archaeological site of Tikal during a trip by Tsai that aims to shore up the self-governing island’s ties with its remaining allies in Central America
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, center left, and Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei, walk to a staging area during their visit to the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit.
Moises Castillo - staff, AP
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen stands ready for an official photo opportunity during her visit to the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit.
Moises Castillo - staff, AP
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, center left, and Guatemala's Foreign Minister Mario Bucaro, wave from top of "Templo de las mascaras" or the temple of masks, during a visit to the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit.
Moises Castillo - staff, AP
An artist performs as a player of "pelota Maya" during a visit by Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei, to the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit.
Moises Castillo - staff, AP
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right center, watches a performance during a visit to the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit.
Moises Castillo - staff, AP
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, left, and Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei, applaud a performance during their visit to the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit.
Moises Castillo - staff, AP
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, center left, visits the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit.
Moises Castillo - staff, AP
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei, speak with reporters during their visit to the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit.
Moises Castillo - staff, AP
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei, speak with reporters during their visit to the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit.
Moises Castillo - staff, AP
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, left, and Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei, walk to speak with reporters during their visit of the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tsai is in Guatemala for an official three-day visit.
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and the Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei toured the archaeological site of Tikal on Saturday during a trip by Tsai that aims to shore up the self-governing island’s ties with its remaining allies in Central America.
The Taiwanese leader will visit Guatemala and Belize, the island’s only two remaining allies in Central America, where Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Panama and Costa Rica have all switched their support to China. Honduras broke relations with Taipei a week ago.
Under a blazing sun Saturday, Tsai and Guatemalan Foreign Minister Mario Búcaro, representing Giammattei -- who suffers from multiple sclerosis – climbed one of the Mayans’ most important pyramids: Temple II, also called Temple of the Masks.
With incense, a Mayan invocation ceremony, a Mayan ball game and an exchange of gifts, Tsai and Giammattei talked as they enjoyed the central square of Tikal archaeological park.
The day before, in a joint message, the leaders spoke of unity, solidarity and the values shared by Guatemala and Taiwan.
Tsai thanked Guatemala’s government for its support, calling it an ally and partner. She has framed the trip as a chance to show Taiwan’s commitment to democratic values globally.
On Sunday, Tsai is scheduled to visit a hospital in the western department of Chimaltenango that was built with the help of a Taiwanese donation.
Before arriving in Guatemala, the Taiwanese president visited the United States. She will culminate her visit to Central America with a stop in Belize, before returning to the U.S.
The trip also is aimed to solidifying ties in Latin America as China funnels money into the region and pressures its countries to break off relations with the self-governed democratic island.
Between 2005 and 2020, the Chinese have invested more than $130 billion in Latin America, according to the United States Institute of Peace. Trade between China and the region has also shot up, and is expected to reach more than $700 billion by 2035.
Taiwan now has no more than 13 official diplomatic partners. More than half of those are small countries in Latin America and the Caribbean: Belize, Guatemala, Paraguay, Haiti, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.