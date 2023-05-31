...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
For the Logan River...including Logan...elevated river levels are
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding
or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Keep children and
pets away from riverbanks as flows are fast and cold.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Continued high flows remaining near bankfull.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 5.0 feet (1408 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will continue to flow just above action
stage with a maximum forecast value of 5.1 feet (1475 cfs)
through Friday, then gradually decrease to just below action
stage by Saturday afternoon.
- Action stage is 5.0 feet (1374 cfs).
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1552 cfs).
&&
This handout picture provided by the Polish Institute in Tokyo on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 shows the precious 16th century baroque painting 'Madonna with Child' attributed to Alessandro Turchi, which was looted from a private Polish collection by Nazi Germany during World War II, and has been found in Japan and returned to Polish ownership.
Przemyslaw Sliwinski - handout one time use, Polish Institute in Tokyo
Poland's culture minister, Piotr Glinski, right, adresses the media during a press conference in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Glinski said that a precious 16th century painting "Madonna with Child," attributed to Alessandro Turchi, that was looted from a private Polish collection by Nazi Germany during World War II has been found in Japan and returned to Poland's ownership.
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A priceless 16th century Italian painting that was looted by Nazi Germany during World War II and discovered in Japan has been returned to Poland, authorities in Warsaw said Wednesday.
The “Madonna with Child” attributed to Alessandro Turchi, is the latest of some 600 looted artistic pieces that Poland has successfully repatriated. More than 66,000 so-called war losses remain unaccounted for. The painting was handed over during a ceremony at Poland's Embassy in Tokyo Wednesday.
