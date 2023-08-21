Canada Trudeau Separation

FILE - Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau arrive at the Felipe Angeles international airport in Zumpango, Mexico, Jan. 9, 2023. Trudeau on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, thanked Canadians for their support in his first public remarks about his family since he and his wife, Sophie, announced they are separating after 18 years of marriage.

 Eduardo Verdugo - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday thanked Canadians for their support in his first public remarks about his family since he and his wife, Sophie, announced they are separating after 18 years of marriage.

The two announced the decision in statements posted on Instagram early this month, adding they would vacation as a family. On Monday, as Trudeau returned from vacation, he was asked about how he was doing.


Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

