Britain Tabloid Lawsuits

FILE - Britain's Prince Harry waves to the media as he leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice in London, Thursday, March 30, 2023. Prince Harry is expected to testify in a London courtroom in June in one of his phone hacking lawsuits against British tabloids. Lawyers for the Duke of Sussex said Wednesday, April 5 in High Court that he will probably testify in early to mid-June.

 Kirsty Wigglesworth - staff, AP

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry is expected to testify in a London courtroom in June in one of his phone hacking lawsuits against British tabloids, lawyers said Wednesday.

A trial in a case involving the Duke of Sussex and three others against the publisher of The Mirror is due to start May 9 in the High Court and last six to seven weeks.


