...HARD FREEZE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible.
* WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Hard freeze conditions could harm or kill early
agriculture in the Cache Valley and potentially damage
unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
FILE - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan speak during the Global Citizen festival, on Sept. 25, 2021 in New York. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have visited Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on their first joint visit to the U.K. since they gave up formal royal roles and moved to the U.S. more than two years ago. The couple’s office says they visited the 95-year-old queen, Harry’s grandmother, Thursday, April 14, 2022 on their way to the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, talk to mayor Jan van Zanen, left, when arriving at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, April 15, 2022. The week-long games for active servicemen and veterans who are ill, injured or wounded opens Saturday, April 16, 2022, in this Dutch city that calls itself the global center of peace and justice.
Prince Harry, second left, and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, April 15, 2022. The week-long games for active servicemen and veterans who are ill, injured or wounded opens Saturday, April 16, 2022, in this Dutch city that calls itself the global center of peace and justice.
Stefan Jeremiah
Peter Dejong
Peter Dejong
Peter Dejong
Peter Dejong
Peter Dejong
Peter Dejong
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Friday made their first public appearance in Europe since they gave up formal royal roles and moved to the U.S. more than two years ago, greeting competitors at the Invictus Games.
The event came a day after the couple visited Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle, on their first joint visit to the U.K. since they moved to the U.S.
The couple’s office says they visited the 95-year-old queen, Harry’s grandmother, Thursday on their way to the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games. Harry is a founder and patron of the international sports competition for wounded military personnel and veterans.
Harry and Meghan got an enthusiastic welcome from cheering competitors at the games site in a park in The Hague. The event opens Saturday and runs through April 22.
Since then Harry has made solo trips to the U.K. to attend the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip, in April 2021 and to unveil a statue of his late mother Princess Diana last July.
The couple, also known as the duke and duchess of Sussex, lost their taxpayer-funded police guard when they walked away, and Harry is suing the British government for refusing to let him pay for his own police security on his visits to the U.K. His lawyers say Harry wants to bring his children — Archie, who is almost 3, and 10-month-old Lilibet — to visit his home country but that it is too risky without police protection.
Harry and Meghan are expected to attend a reception in The Hague on Friday for the Invictus Games, which run from Saturday to April 22.
The visit to the queen came on Maundy Thursday, a day in the week before Easter that the queen for decades marked by distributing silver coins known as “Maundy money” to pensioners at a church service. This year the queen, who has been experiencing mobility issues in recent months and came down with COVID-19 in February, did not attend. She was represented by her eldest son, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla.
The monarch also is expected to miss the royal family’s Easter Sunday church service. She has continued to perform royal duties, including virtual audiences with politicians and diplomats.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.