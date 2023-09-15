Britain Auction Sothebys

FILE - The historic Princess Diana black sheep jumper is on display at the auction house Sotheby's in London, Monday, July 17, 2023.

LONDON (AP) — A red sweater adorned with a flock of sheep worn by the young Princess Diana has sold at auction for $1.1 million, many times its presale estimate and a record for an item owned by the late royal.

The playfully patterned wool jumper featuring a single black sheep in a grid of white ones was bought by an unidentified bidder at Sotheby's online Fashion Icons sale.


