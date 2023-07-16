The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive on day fourteen of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, Sunday July 16, 2023.
The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George and Princess Charlotte speak to Flt Sgt Jacquie Crook Royal Air Force, Pam West Tactical Commander St. John's Ambulance and Lt Cdr Chris Boucher Royal Navy on day fourteen of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, Sunday July 16, 2023.
Kate, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and Prince George sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the final of the men's singles between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia's Novak Djokovic on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023.
Spain's King Felipe, center, sits in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the final of the men's singles between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia's Novak Djokovic on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023.
Spain's King Felipe, right, sits in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the final of the men's singles between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia's Novak Djokovic on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023.
Kate, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Britain's Prince William sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the final of the men's singles between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia's Novak Djokovic on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023.
Kate, Princess of Wales smiles as she walks past actor Daniel Craig as she arrives in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the final of the men's singles between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia's Novak Djokovic on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023.
Actor Daniel Craig and his wife, actor Rachel Weisz sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the final of the men's singles between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia's Novak Djokovic on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023.
Kate, Princess of Wales chats with Princess Charlotte as they sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the final of the men's singles between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia's Novak Djokovic on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023.
Victoria Jones - pool, PA Pool
Victoria Jones - pool, PA Pool
Victoria Jones - pool, PA Pool
Victoria Jones - pool, PA Pool
Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive on day fourteen of the2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, Sunday July 16, 2023.
Victoria Jones - pool, PA Pool
Victoria Jones - pool, PA Pool
Victoria Jones - pool, PA Pool
Kirsty Wigglesworth - staff, AP
Kirsty Wigglesworth - staff, AP
Kirsty Wigglesworth - staff, AP
Alastair Grant - staff, AP
Kirsty Wigglesworth - staff, AP
Kirsty Wigglesworth - staff, AP
Alastair Grant - staff, AP
Kirsty Wigglesworth - staff, AP
Alastair Grant - staff, AP
Alastair Grant - staff, AP
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Kate, the Princess of Wales, was back again at Wimbledon on Sunday— this time with her family in tow.
The princess, wearing a green dress to match the green grass of the All England Club, was accompanied by her husband, Prince William, and their two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Prince William, who was wearing a gray blazer, is the heir to the British throne.
The royal family was in the Royal Box for the men's final between seven-time champion Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, with Kate set to present the trophy to the winner.
King Felipe VI of Spain was also in the Royal Box to watch as Alcaraz becomes the third Spanish player to play in the men's final at Wimbledon.
Several former Wimbledon champions were also invited, including Billie Jean King, Chris Evert, Stan Smith, Stefan Edberg and Jan Kodes.
The ambassadors from Serbia and Spain were also scheduled to be there.
