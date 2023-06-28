Support Local Journalism

TORONTO (AP) — A professor and two students were stabbed Wednesday during a class on "gender issues” at a university in the Canadian city of Waterloo and a suspect has been taken into custody, police said.

The wounds were non-life threatening, police said, adding that the motive for the attack at the University of Waterloo was not immediately clear. The suspect was being questioned by investigators.


