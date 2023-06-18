Team members of ETH (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology) glaciologist and head of the Swiss measurement network 'Glamos', Matthias Huss, drill holes into the Rhone Glacier to take measurements near Goms, Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2023.
Team members of ETH (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology) glaciologist and head of the Swiss measurement network 'Glamos', Matthias Huss, arrive at the Rhone Glacier to take measurements near Goms, Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2023.
ETH (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology) glaciologist and head of the Swiss measurement network 'Glamos', Matthias Huss, checks the thickness of the Rhone Glacier near Goms, Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2023.
Team members of ETH (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology) glaciologist and head of the Swiss measurement network 'Glamos', Matthias Huss, arrive at the Rhone Glacier partially covered near Goms, Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2023.
Projections indicate Swiss approve climate bill as Alpine nation's glaciers succumb to warming
Projections based on near-complete counting indicate that a majority of Swiss citizens have voted in favor of a bill aimed at introducing new climate measures to sharply curb the rich Alpine nation’s greenhouse gas emissions
People enjoy the view at the Aletsch Glacier near Goms, Switzerland, Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Chunks of ice float in a lake in front of Rhone Glacier near Goms, Switzerland, Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Hikers stand at the edge of the Aletsch Glacier near Goms, Switzerland, Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
A cameraman walks up to Rhone Glacier near Goms, Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2023.
The Fiescher Glacier is visible near Fiesch, Switzerland, Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Chunks of ice float in a lake in front of the Rhone Glacier as people put covers over some of the glacier near Goms, Switzerland, Thursday, June 15, 2023.
ETH (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology) glaciologist and head of the Swiss measurement network 'Glamos', Matthias Huss, walks up to the Rhone Glacier near Goms, Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2023.
BERLIN (AP) — A majority of Swiss citizens on Sunday voted in favor of a bill aimed at introducing new climate measures to sharply curb the rich Alpine nation's greenhouse gas emissions, projections indicated.
Projections by the GFS Bern Institute based on near-complete counting and released by public broadcaster SRF showed that 58.3% of voters were in favor of the bill. The margin of error was plus or minus 2 percentage points, SRF reported.
