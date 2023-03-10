Barcelona Refereeing Reports

FILE - FC Barcelona club President Joan Laporta pauses during a news conference in Barcelona, Spain, on Aug. 6, 2021. Spanish state prosecutors have formally accused Barcelona soccer club of corruption because of its payments of large sums of money for several years to the vice president of the refereeing committee. The decision has been made official on Friday, March 10, 2023.

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Prosecutors have formally accused Spanish soccer club Barcelona of corruption because of its payments over several years to a company that belonged to the vice president of the country's refereeing committee.

The decision, made official on Friday, was reported earlier this week by Spanish newspaper El País. An investigating judge will now decide whether the accusations should lead to charges.


