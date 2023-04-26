Australia Dead Children

Kathleen Folbigg holds one of her diaries while appearing via video link screened at the New South Whales Coroners Court in Sydney, April 29, 2019. The Australian prosecutors office that proved 20 years ago mother Folbigg deliberately killed her four child now accepts there is reasonable doubt about her guilt, an inquiry has been told on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Prosecutors acknowledged to a government inquiry Wednesday that new scientific and genetic evidence left reasonable doubt that an Australian mother deliberately killed her four children 20 years after she was convicted of doing so.

A retired judge is hearing final submissions over whether Kathleen Folbigg, now 55, should be pardoned for murder and manslaughter convictions by a jury in 2003. The children died separately over a decade, at between 19 days and 19 months old, and their mother insisted their deaths were from natural causes.


