The Namdong Asiad Rugby Field is seen in Incheon, South Korea, on Aug. 11, 2014. A song passionately embraced by Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters three years ago was mistakenly played as China's national anthem at a rugby tournament in South Korea, sparking strong opposition from the city's government on Monday, Nov, 14, 2022.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The South Korean organizers of a regional rugby tournament have apologized for mistakenly playing a song embraced by Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters as China’s national anthem, an incident that sparked strong reaction from the city’s government.

“Glory to Hong Kong” — whose lyrics call for democracy and liberty — was played before the men’s finals between South Korea and Hong Kong in the second leg of the Asian Rugby Seven Series in Incheon, just west of Seoul, on Sunday.


