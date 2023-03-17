Pallets burn as protesters demonstrate at Concorde square near the National Assembly in Paris, Thursday, March 16, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron has shunned parliament and opted to push through a highly unpopular bill that would raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 by triggering a special constitutional power.
A protester sits on a street light during a gathering at Concorde square near the National Assembly in Paris, Thursday, March 16, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron has shunned parliament and opted to push through a highly unpopular bill that would raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 by triggering a special constitutional power.
A protester faces police officers at Concorde square after a demonstration, in Paris, Thursday, March 16, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron has shunned parliament and imposed a highly unpopular change to the nation's pension system, raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.
People run from tear gas fired by French riot police during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Thursday, March 16, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron has shunned parliament and imposed a highly unpopular change to the nation's pension system, raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.
A man sits near a window broken by protesters after a demonstration near Concorde square, in Paris, Thursday, March 16, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron has shunned parliament and imposed a highly unpopular change to the nation's pension system, raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.
Garbage is set on fire by protesters after a demonstration near Concorde square, in Paris, Thursday, March 16, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron has shunned parliament and imposed a highly unpopular change to the nation's pension system, raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.
A woman holds a sign reading "France says no" during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Thursday, March 16, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron has shunned parliament and imposed a highly unpopular change to the nation's pension system, raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.
A student shouts during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Thursday, March 16, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron has shunned parliament and imposed a highly unpopular change to the nation's pension system, raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.
Protesters march during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Thursday, March 16, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron has shunned parliament and imposed a highly unpopular change to the nation's pension system, raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.
Protesters stand in a cloud of teargas after a demonstration in Paris, Thursday, March 16, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron has shunned parliament and imposed a highly unpopular change to the nation's pension system, raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.
A protester throws a cardboard to feed burning pallets during a demonstration at Concorde square near the National Assembly in Paris, Thursday, March 16, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron has shunned parliament and imposed a highly unpopular change to the nation's pension system, raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.
French energy workers on strike burn pallets near the oil giant TotalEnergies refinery in Donges, western France, Thursday, March 16, 2023. France's government on Thursday invoked a special constitutional power to enact a contentious pension bill without a vote in parliament. The decision was made just a few minutes before the vote was scheduled because the government had no guarantee that the bill would command a majority at the National Assembly, France's lower house of parliament.
Unions members use flares during a demonstration in Lyon, central France, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Opponents of French President Emmanuel Macron's pension plan are staging a new round of strikes and protests as a joint committee of senators and lower-house lawmakers examines the contested bill.
Protesters smash a shop window during a demonstration against the government's plan to raise the retirement age to 64, in Paris, France, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Opponents of French President Emmanuel Macron's pension plan are staging a new round of strikes and protests as a joint committee of senators and lower-house lawmakers examines the contested bill.
Protesters are reflected in a billboard during a demonstration in Lyon, central France, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Opponents of French President Emmanuel Macron's pension plan are staging a new round of strikes and protests as a joint committee of senators and lower-house lawmakers examines the contested bill.
Protesters walk during a demonstration in Lyon, central France, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Opponents of French President Emmanuel Macron's pension plan are staging a new round of strikes and protests as a joint committee of senators and lower-house lawmakers examines the contested bill.
Municipality workers block the entrance of a waste incarnation plant in Paris, Friday, March 17, 2023. Protesters disrupted traffic in Paris on Friday as angry critics, political opponents and labor unions around France blasted President Emmanuel Macron's decision to force a bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 through parliament without a vote.
A burning container placed by dock workers blocks the Marseille port entrance in Marseille, southern France, Friday, March 17, 2023. Protesters disrupted traffic in Paris on Friday as angry critics, political opponents and labor unions around France blasted President Emmanuel Macron's decision to force a bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 through parliament without a vote.
A destroyed car placed by dock workers blocks the Marseille port entrance in Marseille, southern France, Friday, March 17, 2023. Protesters disrupted traffic in Paris on Friday as angry critics, political opponents and labor unions around France blasted President Emmanuel Macron's decision to force a bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 through parliament without a vote.
Students walk past a graffiti that reads, "strike, blocking, sabotage" at the closed Nanterre university, outside Paris, Friday, march 17, 2023. Students blocked the Nanterre university in protest over President Macron's decision to force through a highly unpopular bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 without a vote.
A graffiti reads "long live the CGT" at the blocked Marseille port entrance in Marseille, southern France, Friday, March 17, 2023. Protesters disrupted traffic in Paris on Friday as angry critics, political opponents and labor unions around France blasted President Emmanuel Macron's decision to force a bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 through parliament without a vote.
A truck reverses out of the blocked Marseille port entrance in Marseille, southern France, Friday, March 17, 2023. Protesters disrupted traffic in Paris on Friday as angry critics, political opponents and labor unions around France blasted President Emmanuel Macron's decision to force a bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 through parliament without a vote.
A student walks past the blocked entrance of the Nanterre university, outside Paris, Friday, march 17, 2023. Students blocked the Nanterre university in protest over President Macron's decision to force through a highly unpopular bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 without a vote. Banner reads general strike till the total withdrawal".
Students gather outside of the blocked university of Nanterre, outside Paris, Friday, march 17, 2023. Students blocked the Nanterre university in protest over President Macron's decision to force through a highly unpopular bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 without a vote. Banner reads, "facing the deadlock mass revolt".
A destroyed car placed by dock workers blocks the Marseille port entrance in Marseille, southern France, Friday, March 17, 2023. Protesters disrupted traffic in Paris on Friday as angry critics, political opponents and labor unions around France blasted President Emmanuel Macron's decision to force a bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 through parliament without a vote.
A destroyed car placed by dock workers blocks the Marseille port entrance in Marseille, southern France, Friday, March 17, 2023. Protesters disrupted traffic in Paris on Friday as angry critics, political opponents and labor unions around France blasted President Emmanuel Macron's decision to force a bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 through parliament without a vote.
Protests erupt in France over Macron’s retirement age push
Protesters have disrupted traffic, garbage collection and university classes in Paris as angry critics, political opponents and labor unions around France blasted President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to force a bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 through parliament without a vote
By SYLVIE CORBET and BARBARA SURK - Associated Press
Pallets burn as protesters demonstrate at Concorde square near the National Assembly in Paris, Thursday, March 16, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron has shunned parliament and opted to push through a highly unpopular bill that would raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 by triggering a special constitutional power.
Thomas Padilla - stringer, AP
A protester sits on a street light during a gathering at Concorde square near the National Assembly in Paris, Thursday, March 16, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron has shunned parliament and opted to push through a highly unpopular bill that would raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 by triggering a special constitutional power.
Thomas Padilla - stringer, AP
A protester faces police officers at Concorde square after a demonstration, in Paris, Thursday, March 16, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron has shunned parliament and imposed a highly unpopular change to the nation's pension system, raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.
Lewis Joly - stringer, AP
People run from tear gas fired by French riot police during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Thursday, March 16, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron has shunned parliament and imposed a highly unpopular change to the nation's pension system, raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
A man sits near a window broken by protesters after a demonstration near Concorde square, in Paris, Thursday, March 16, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron has shunned parliament and imposed a highly unpopular change to the nation's pension system, raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.
Lewis Joly - stringer, AP
Garbage is set on fire by protesters after a demonstration near Concorde square, in Paris, Thursday, March 16, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron has shunned parliament and imposed a highly unpopular change to the nation's pension system, raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.
Lewis Joly - stringer, AP
A woman holds a sign reading "France says no" during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Thursday, March 16, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron has shunned parliament and imposed a highly unpopular change to the nation's pension system, raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
A student shouts during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Thursday, March 16, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron has shunned parliament and imposed a highly unpopular change to the nation's pension system, raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
Protesters march during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Thursday, March 16, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron has shunned parliament and imposed a highly unpopular change to the nation's pension system, raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
Protesters stand in a cloud of teargas after a demonstration in Paris, Thursday, March 16, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron has shunned parliament and imposed a highly unpopular change to the nation's pension system, raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.
Lewis Joly - stringer, AP
A protester throws a cardboard to feed burning pallets during a demonstration at Concorde square near the National Assembly in Paris, Thursday, March 16, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron has shunned parliament and imposed a highly unpopular change to the nation's pension system, raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.
Thomas Padilla - stringer, AP
French energy workers on strike burn pallets near the oil giant TotalEnergies refinery in Donges, western France, Thursday, March 16, 2023. France's government on Thursday invoked a special constitutional power to enact a contentious pension bill without a vote in parliament. The decision was made just a few minutes before the vote was scheduled because the government had no guarantee that the bill would command a majority at the National Assembly, France's lower house of parliament.
Jeremias Gonzalez - stringer, AP
Unions members use flares during a demonstration in Lyon, central France, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Opponents of French President Emmanuel Macron's pension plan are staging a new round of strikes and protests as a joint committee of senators and lower-house lawmakers examines the contested bill.
Laurent Cipriani - stringer, AP
Protesters smash a shop window during a demonstration against the government's plan to raise the retirement age to 64, in Paris, France, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Opponents of French President Emmanuel Macron's pension plan are staging a new round of strikes and protests as a joint committee of senators and lower-house lawmakers examines the contested bill.
Aurelien Morissard - stringer, AP
Protesters are reflected in a billboard during a demonstration in Lyon, central France, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Opponents of French President Emmanuel Macron's pension plan are staging a new round of strikes and protests as a joint committee of senators and lower-house lawmakers examines the contested bill.
Laurent Cipriani - stringer, AP
Protesters walk during a demonstration in Lyon, central France, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Opponents of French President Emmanuel Macron's pension plan are staging a new round of strikes and protests as a joint committee of senators and lower-house lawmakers examines the contested bill.
Laurent Cipriani - stringer, AP
Municipality workers block the entrance of a waste incarnation plant in Paris, Friday, March 17, 2023. Protesters disrupted traffic in Paris on Friday as angry critics, political opponents and labor unions around France blasted President Emmanuel Macron's decision to force a bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 through parliament without a vote.
Lewis Joly - stringer, AP
A burning container placed by dock workers blocks the Marseille port entrance in Marseille, southern France, Friday, March 17, 2023. Protesters disrupted traffic in Paris on Friday as angry critics, political opponents and labor unions around France blasted President Emmanuel Macron's decision to force a bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 through parliament without a vote.
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
A destroyed car placed by dock workers blocks the Marseille port entrance in Marseille, southern France, Friday, March 17, 2023. Protesters disrupted traffic in Paris on Friday as angry critics, political opponents and labor unions around France blasted President Emmanuel Macron's decision to force a bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 through parliament without a vote.
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
Students walk past a graffiti that reads, "strike, blocking, sabotage" at the closed Nanterre university, outside Paris, Friday, march 17, 2023. Students blocked the Nanterre university in protest over President Macron's decision to force through a highly unpopular bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 without a vote.
Michel Euler - staff, AP
A graffiti reads "long live the CGT" at the blocked Marseille port entrance in Marseille, southern France, Friday, March 17, 2023. Protesters disrupted traffic in Paris on Friday as angry critics, political opponents and labor unions around France blasted President Emmanuel Macron's decision to force a bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 through parliament without a vote.
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
A truck reverses out of the blocked Marseille port entrance in Marseille, southern France, Friday, March 17, 2023. Protesters disrupted traffic in Paris on Friday as angry critics, political opponents and labor unions around France blasted President Emmanuel Macron's decision to force a bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 through parliament without a vote.
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
A student walks past the blocked entrance of the Nanterre university, outside Paris, Friday, march 17, 2023. Students blocked the Nanterre university in protest over President Macron's decision to force through a highly unpopular bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 without a vote. Banner reads general strike till the total withdrawal".
Michel Euler - staff, AP
Students gather outside of the blocked university of Nanterre, outside Paris, Friday, march 17, 2023. Students blocked the Nanterre university in protest over President Macron's decision to force through a highly unpopular bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 without a vote. Banner reads, "facing the deadlock mass revolt".
Michel Euler - staff, AP
A destroyed car placed by dock workers blocks the Marseille port entrance in Marseille, southern France, Friday, March 17, 2023. Protesters disrupted traffic in Paris on Friday as angry critics, political opponents and labor unions around France blasted President Emmanuel Macron's decision to force a bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 through parliament without a vote.
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
A destroyed car placed by dock workers blocks the Marseille port entrance in Marseille, southern France, Friday, March 17, 2023. Protesters disrupted traffic in Paris on Friday as angry critics, political opponents and labor unions around France blasted President Emmanuel Macron's decision to force a bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 through parliament without a vote.
PARIS (AP) — Protests against French President Emmanuel Macron's decision to force a bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 through parliament without a vote disrupted traffic, garbage collection and university campuses in Paris as opponents of the change maintained their resolve to get the government to back down.
Striking sanitation workers blocked a waste collection plant that is home to Europe's largest incinerator to underline their determination, and university students walked out of lecture halls to join the strikes. Leaders of the influential CGT union called on people to leave schools, factories, refineries and other work places.
Several groups, including the yellow vest activists who had mounted formidable protests against Macron's economic policies during his first term, called on the president's opponents to march on the parliament at 18:00 (17:00GMT ) on Friday.
Union leaders were not the only ones angry about Macron’s plan to make French citizens work for two more years before becoming eligible to collect full pensions. Opposition parties were expected to start procedures later Friday for a no-confidence vote on the government led by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne. The vote would likely take place early next week.
Macron ordered Borne on Thursday to make use of a special constitutional power to push the highly unpopular pension bill through without a vote in the National Assembly, France's lower house of parliament.
His calculated risk infuriated opposition lawmakers, many citizens and unions. Thousands gathered in protest Thursday at the Place de la Concorde, which faces the National Assembly building. As night fell, police officers charged the demonstrators in waves to clear the Place. Small groups then moved through nearby streets in the chic Champs-Elysees neighborhood, setting street fires.
Similar scenes repeated themselves in numerous other cities, from Rennes and Nantes in eastern France to Lyon and the southern port city of Marseille, where shop windows and bank fronts were smashed, according to French media.
French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin told radio station RTL on Friday that 310 people were arrested overnight. Most of the arrests, 258, were made in Paris, according to Darmanin.
The trade unions that had organized strikes and marches against a higher retirement age said more rallies and protest marches would take place in the days ahead. “This retirement reform is brutal, unjust, unjustified for the world of workers,” they declared.
Overwhelming streets with discontent and refusing to continue working is “the only way that we will get them to back down,” CGT union representative Régis Vieceli told The Associated Press on Friday. He added: “We are not going to stop.”
Macron decided to invoke the special power during a Cabinet meeting a few minutes before a scheduled vote in the National Assembly, where the legislation had no guarantee of securing majority support. The Senate adopted the bill earlier Thursday.
Opposition lawmakers demanded the government to step down. If the expected no-confidence motion fails, the pension bill would be considered adopted. If it passes, it would also spell the end Macron’s retirement reform plan and force the government to resign, a first since 1962.
Macron could reappoint Borne if he chooses, and a new Cabinet would be named.
Macron’s centrist alliance has the most seats in the National Assembly, where a no-confidence motion also requires majority support. Left-wing and far-right lawmakers are determined to vote in favor.
Leaders of the The Republicans have said their conservative party would not back the motion. While some party lawmakers might stray from that position, they are expected to be a minority.
———-
Associated Press reporters Alex Turnbull and Nicolas Garriga in Paris contributed to this report.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.