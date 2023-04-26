Support Local Journalism

PARIS (AP) — Angry about decades of unmet promises, people with disabilities protested Wednesday in France by showing how difficult and frustrating it is for them to travel alone by train into Paris, delivering a stinging rebuke of government inertia before the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

In the town of Melun on the outskirts of the French capital, Babou Sene, 31, had to get out of the wheelchair he uses and shuffle with help down and then up two flights of stairs to catch the 11:15 suburban train to Paris' Gare de Lyon, which connects to the only fully accessible Metro line in the future Olympic host city.


