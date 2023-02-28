Puerto Rico Zoo Closure

FILE - A rhinoceros rests inside an enclosure at the Dr. Juan A. Rivero Zoo in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, July 7, 2017. The government announced on Monday, Feb. 28, 2023 that it is closing the U.S. territory’s only zoo, which has remained closed since hurricanes Irma and Maria battered the island in Sept. 2017, as federal authorities investigate allegations of mistreatment of animals.

 Danica Coto - staff, AP

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s government is closing the U.S. territory’s only zoo following years of suspected negligence, a lack of resources and deaths of animals that were highlighted by activists.

The Dr. Juan A. Rivero Zoo in the western coastal town of Mayaguez has remained closed since hurricanes Irma and Maria battered the island in September 2017, with activists questioning the state of the zoo’s more than 300 animals and their future.


