Putin foe Navalny says he sues prison for withholding Quran

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny says he has started a prison hunger strike to protest officials’ failure to provide proper treatment for his back and leg pains. In a statement posted Wednesday, March 31, 2021 on Instagram, Navalny complained about prison authorities’ refusal to give him the right medicines and to allow his doctor to visit him.