KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — NATO and Russia's military staged separate nuclear exercises Wednesday as the Russian president again stood firm on the internationally rejected claim that Ukraine plans to set off a radioactive “dirty bomb." On the battlefront, his forces targeted more than 40 villages around Ukraine over the past day.

Russian President Vladimir Putin remotely monitored the drills of his strategic nuclear forces, which involved multiple practice launches of ballistic and cruise missiles in a show of force. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin that the exercise simulated a “massive nuclear strike” retaliating for a nuclear attack on Russia.

