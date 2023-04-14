A person poses with a smartphone screen showing an open page of Gosuslugi website, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Russian lawmakers have approved legislation that would allow authorities to issue electronic summons to draftees and reservists. The State Duma voted to pass the bill Tuesday on its second and third readings and still needs approval from the upper house of parliament and President Vladimir Putin’s signature to take effect.
In this handout photo released by The Federal Assembly of The Russian Federation, members of the Federal Assembly of The Russian Federation attend a session in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. The upper house of Russian parliament has swiftly approved a bill that would allow authorities to issue electronic summons to draftees and reservists amid the fighting in Ukraine.
Uncredited - hogp, The Federal Assembly of The Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference in Moscow, Russia, Friday, April 14, 2023.
Aleksey Babushkin - pool, Pool Sputnik Kremlin
Uncredited - stringer, AP
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Putin on Friday signed a bill allowing authorities to issue electronic notices to draftees and reservists amid the fighting in Ukraine, sparking fears of a new wave of mobilization.
The bill signed into law by Putin was published on the official register of government documents.
Russia’s military service rules previously required the in-person delivery of notices to conscripts and reservists who are called up for duty. Under the new law, the notices issued by local military conscription offices will continue to be sent by mail but they would be considered valid from the moment they are put on a state portal for electronic services.
Recipients who fail to show up for service would be prohibited from leaving Russia, would have their drivers’ licenses suspended and would be barred from selling their apartments and other assets.
Kremlin critics and rights activists denounced the new legislation as a step toward a “digital prison camp” that gives unprecedented powers to the military conscription offices.
Lyudmila Narusova, the widow of former St. Petersburg mayor Anatoly Sobchak, was the only house member who spoke against the measure when the Federation Council, the upper house of parliament, considered the bill Wednesday.
Narusova, whose late husband was Putin's mentor, charged that the bill contradicts the country’s constitution and various laws, and strongly objected to its hasty approval.
The swift enactment of the law fueled fears of the government initiating another wave of mobilization following the one that Putin ordered in the fall.
Authorities have said that another mobilization isn’t planned. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this week that the measure was needed to streamline the outdated call-up system in view of the flaws that were revealed by last fall’s partial mobilization.
“There was a lot of mess in military conscription offices,” he said. “The purpose of the bill is to clean up this mess and make the system modern, effective and convenient for citizens.”
