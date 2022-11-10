Support Local Journalism

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The outspoken CEO of Qatar Airways lashed out Thursday at critics of his country hosting the upcoming FIFA World Cup, saying his nation will “always rub salt into the wound” of its adversaries.

Akbar Al Baker's comments show the increasingly confrontational stance of Qatari officials as the start of the tournament approaches on Nov. 20 and as the spotlight on the small, energy-rich country intensifies. Already, some nations and soccer teams have expressed concern over how Qatar manages its vast population of low-paid migrant workers and its stance on LGBTQ rights.


