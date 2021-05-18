Qatar detains Kenyan guard who wrote on laborers' struggles

FILE - In this May 15, 2019 file photo, a man walks along the waterfront, in Doha, Qatar. Malcolm Bidali, a Kenyan who wrote compelling dispatches under a pseudonym about the challenges of living as a low-wage worker in Qatar and advocated for their rights was detained May 4, 2021, under unclear circumstances. The arrest draws renewed attention on the limits of expression in the energy-rich nation that will host the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.