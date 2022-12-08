WCup Qatar Soccer

Boats with flags of quarterfinal participating countries pass the skyline of Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

 Frank Augstein - staff, AP

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar is investigating the death of a migrant worker who reportedly suffered an accident while doing repairs at a resort that had served as training base for the Saudi team during the World Cup.

Nasser Al Khater, the head of Qatar’s organizing committee for the World Cup, expressed his condolences to the family of the worker.


