This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows the Fan Village in Doha, Qatar, Oct. 16, 2022. Qatar on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, unveiled a 6,000-cabin fan village in an isolated lot near its airports, an offering for housing toward the lower end of what's available for the upcoming World Cup just days away from starting.

As journalists toured the cabins, desert winds kicked up sand at the 3.1 square-kilometer (1.1 square-mile) site, which housed a metro station, a bus stop, and a planned temporary restaurant and convenience store. The area could in theory hold as many as 12,000 people if booked at capacity, officials said.


