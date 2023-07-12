Queen Camilla, left, meets ballboy and ballgirls Larissa, Sean Michael and Cassie as she arrives for her visit on day ten of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Britain's Queen Camilla speaks with Ian Hewitt, the chairman of the AELTC as she sits in the Royal Box on Centre court on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Victoria Jones - pool, PA pool
Victoria Jones - pool, PA pool
The queen, the wife of King Charles III, was wearing a white dress at the All England Club, where the players on court dress all in white.
When she arrived at the club, Camilla met with some ball boys and ball girls — the kids who run across the court chasing stray balls after a point is finished or a serve goes awry.
The first match on Centre Court was a rematch of last year's women's final, with defending champion Elena Rybakina playing Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals. In the later match, top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz was to face Holger Rune for a spot in the semifinals.
