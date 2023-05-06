.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from Hyrum
Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Queen Camilla is crowned with Queen Mary's Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury the Most Reverend Justin Welby, in Westminster Abbey, London, Saturday May 6, 2023.
While it sounds more official than “queen consort," the changing of titles does not signify any practical difference in the role of the 75-year-old royal.
Queen consorts do not formally share the sovereign’s powers, and dropping the “consort” part of the title does not change that. Nonetheless, the change marks a milestone in Camilla’s decadeslong road to rehabilitating her image — from someone once reviled as the other woman in Charles' first marriage to Princess Diana, to a senior royal member largely accepted by the British public.
The question of what title Camilla would hold when Charles became king has long been a subject of contention, due to sensitivity about her status as Charles' second wife.
Camilla and her first husband, Andrew Parker-Bowles, divorced in 1995, shortly after Charles gave an explosive television interview admitting his relationship with Camilla. Charles and Diana divorced the following year. In 1997, there was a global outpouring of grief when Diana died in a car crash. Camilla and Charles waited until 2005 to marry in a low-key private civil ceremony.
For many years it wasn't clear if Camilla would eventually be styled as queen.
Queen Elizabeth II settled the matter last year, when she gave the blessing for Camilla to be known as queen consort. The endorsement was widely seen as a formal sign that the royal family had finally accepted Camilla as a respected senior member.
Last month, Buckingham Palace’s official coronation invitations referred to Camilla as “Queen Camilla” for the first time. At the time, British media reported that palace officials believed it was an appropriate time to introduce the title, because several months had lapsed since Elizabeth's death in September.
The most recent queen consort in British history was George VI’s wife, Queen Elizabeth, who was known as “The Queen” and later the Queen Mother.
