LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss took office less than two weeks ago, impatient to set her stamp on government and facing an overflowing inbox of crises: soaring inflation, a plummeting national currency and skyrocketing energy bills.

Then the death of 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II ripped up Truss’s carefully laid plans.

