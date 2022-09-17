Support Local Journalism

NEW YORK (AP) — When word came that Queen Elizabeth II was close to her death, media organizations around the world sprang to life, dispatching reporters to a royal castle in Scotland and breaking out coverage plans decades in the making.

At age 96, the queen's passing was hardly a surprise. Still, the British royal succession is a media event on steroids that will culminate in Monday's live coverage of funeral services from Westminster Abbey.

