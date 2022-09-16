Support Local Journalism

LONDON (AP) — A surging tide of people — ranging from London retirees to former England soccer captain David Beckham — have lined up to file past Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as it lies in state at Parliament, so many that authorities on Friday had to call a temporary halt to more people joining the miles-long queue.

A live tracker of the queue to get into historic Westminster Hall said it was “at capacity” and entry was being "paused” for six hours as waiting times reached 14 hours and the line stretched 5 miles (8 kilometers) from Parliament to Southwark Park in south London and then around the park. There was even an informal queue of people waiting to join the official one.

