Flames burn a forest during a wildfire in Skepasti village on the island of Evia, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages.
An helicopter fills water from Marathon Lake about 36 kilometres (22 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, as a protracted heat wave turned forests into tinderboxes and flames threatened populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
Firefighters and volunteer workers dig trenches and cover the vegetation with dirt in a rushed endeavor to protect the Yenikoy power plant from approaching wild fires, in Milas area of the Mugla province, Turkey, Friday Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, as a protracted heat wave turned forests into tinderboxes that threatened populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
A burnt forest after a wildfire in Drosopigi village, about 28 kilometres (27 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of residents of the Greek capital have fled to safety from a wildfire that burned for a fourth day north of Athens as crews battle to stop the flames reaching populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
A house is on fire during a wildfire in Afidnes village, about 31 kilometres (19 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of residents of the Greek capital have fled to safety from a wildfire that burned for a fourth day north of Athens as crews battle to stop the flames reaching populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
A firefighter tries to extinguish the flames outside a house in Ippokratios Politia village, about 35 kilometres (21 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, as a protracted heat wave turned forests into tinderboxes and flames threatened populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
The owners of a burnt house arrive after a wildfire in Drosopigi village, about 28 kilometres (27 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of residents of the Greek capital have fled to safety from a wildfire that burned for a fourth day north of Athens as crews battle to stop the flames reaching populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
Firefighters arrive at a burning factory in Kapandriti village, about 38 kilometres (23 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, as a protracted heat wave turned forests into tinderboxes and flames threatened populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire in Kapandriti village, about 38 kilometres (23 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, as a protracted heat wave turned forests into tinderboxes and flames threatened populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
People embark a ferry during an evacuation from Kochyli beach as wildfire approaches near Limni village on the island of Evia, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, including a major blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that claimed one life, as a protracted heat wave left forests tinder-dry and flames threatened populated areas and electricity installations.
Flames burn a forest during a wildfire in Afidnes village, about 31 kilometres (19 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of residents of the Greek capital have fled to safety from a wildfire that burned for a fourth day north of Athens as crews battle to stop the flames reaching populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire in Kapandriti village, about 38 kilometres (23 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, as a protracted heat wave turned forests into tinderboxes and flames threatened populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
A man reacts as a wildfire burns in Krya Vrisi village on the island of Evia, about 139 kilometers (86 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. The coast guard in Evia evacuated hundreds of people by sea. In heat wave conditions, the blaze has torn through forest areas north of the capital, destroying more homes.
A firefighters walks on the closed highway at during a wildfire in Kapandriti village, about 38 kilometres (23 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, as a protracted heat wave turned forests into tinderboxes and flames threatened populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
A house is on fire as local residents look on in Afidnes village, about 31 kilometres (19 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of residents of the Greek capital have fled to safety from a wildfire that burned for a fourth day north of Athens as crews battle to stop the flames reaching populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
A firefighter instructs his colleagues during a wildfire in Ippokratios Politia village, about 35 kilometres (21 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, as a protracted heat wave turned forests into tinderboxes and flames threatened populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
A man throws water from a swimming pool as the fire approaches his house in Ippokratios Politia village, about 35 kilometres (21 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, as a protracted heat wave turned forests into tinderboxes and flames threatened populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
Firefighters and volunteer workers dig trenches and cover the vegetation with dirt in a rushed endeavor to protect the Yenikoy power plant from approaching wild fires, in Milas area of the Mugla province, Turkey, Friday Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, as a protracted heat wave turned forests into tinderboxes that threatened populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
A burnt house after a wildfire in Drosopigi village, about 28 kilometres (27 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of residents of the Greek capital have fled to safety from a wildfire that burned for a fourth day north of Athens as crews battle to stop the flames reaching populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
A burnt camping during a wildfire in Agia Anna village on the island of Evia, about 146 kilometers (91 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, including a major blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that claimed one life, as a protracted heat wave left forests tinder-dry and flames threatened populated areas and electricity installations.
A ferry approaches Kochyli beach to evacuate people near Limni village on the island of Evia, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, including a major blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that claimed one life, as a protracted heat wave left forests tinder-dry and flames threatened populated areas and electricity installations.
A burnt forest after a wildfire in Drosopigi village, about 28 kilometres (27 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of residents of the Greek capital have fled to safety from a wildfire that burned for a fourth day north of Athens as crews battle to stop the flames reaching populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
A burnt house after a wildfire in Drosopigi village, about 28 kilometres (27 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of residents of the Greek capital have fled to safety from a wildfire that burned for a fourth day north of Athens as crews battle to stop the flames reaching populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
A burnt cemetery during a wildfire in Kirinthos village on the island of Evia, about 135 kilometers (84 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, including a major blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that claimed one life, as a protracted heat wave left forests tinder-dry and flames threatened populated areas and electricity installations.
A burnt Greek Orthodox chapel during a wildfire in Kirinthos village on the island of Evia, about 135 kilometers (84 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, including a major blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that claimed one life, as a protracted heat wave left forests tinder-dry and flames threatened populated areas and electricity installations.
A burnt camping during a wildfire in Agia Anna village on the island of Evia, about 146 kilometers (91 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, including a major blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that claimed one life, as a protracted heat wave left forests tinder-dry and flames threatened populated areas and electricity installations.
People sit on the beach as a wildfire approaches Limni village on the island of Evia, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, including a major blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that claimed one life, as a protracted heat wave left forests tinder-dry and flames threatened populated areas and electricity installations.
A man waters to save a burning tree in Akcayaka village in Milas area of the Mugla province, Turkey, Friday Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, as a protracted heat wave turned forests into tinderboxes that threatened populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
People use a dinghy as a wildfire approaches Limni village on the island of Evia, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, including a major blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that claimed one life, as a protracted heat wave left forests tinder-dry and flames threatened populated areas and electricity installations.
A man runs as fire burns trees in Kirinthos village on the island of Evia, about 135 kilometers (84 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, including a major blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that claimed one life, as a protracted heat wave left forests tinder-dry and flames threatened populated areas and electricity installations.
A burnt forest after a wildfire in Drosopigi village, about 28 kilometres (27 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of residents of the Greek capital have fled to safety from a wildfire that burned for a fourth day north of Athens as crews battle to stop the flames reaching populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
People embark a ferry during an evacuation from Kochyli beach as wildfire approaches near Limni village on the island of Evia, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, including a major blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that claimed one life, as a protracted heat wave left forests tinder-dry and flames threatened populated areas and electricity installations.
Smoke spreads over Parnitha mountain during a wildfire in Ippokratios Politia village, about 35 kilometres (21 miles), northern Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, including a major blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that claimed one life, as a protracted heat wave left forests tinder-dry and flames threatened populated areas and electricity installations.
People embark a ferry during an evacuation from Kochyli beach as wildfire approaches near Limni village on the island of Evia, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, including a major blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that claimed one life, as a protracted heat wave left forests tinder-dry and flames threatened populated areas and electricity installations.
People embark a ferry during an evacuation from Kochyli beach as wildfire approaches near Limni village on the island of Evia, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, including a major blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that claimed one life, as a protracted heat wave left forests tinder-dry and flames threatened populated areas and electricity installations.
Firefighters and volunteer workers dig trenches and cover the vegetation with dirt in a rushed endeavor to protect the Yenikoy power plant from approaching wild fires, in Milas area of the Mugla province, Turkey, Friday Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, as a protracted heat wave turned forests into tinderboxes that threatened populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
A burnt hotel during a wildfire in Lalas village, near Olympia town, western Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics.
A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire at a house in Lalas village, near Olympia town, western Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics.
An aircraft drops water during a wildfire in Kryoneri area, northern Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics.
A firefighter tries to extinguish fire in Agios Stefanos, in northern Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people have fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey, including a major blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that left one person dead.
Flames burn the tyre of a heavy machine during a wildfire in Afidnes village, about 31 kilometres (19 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of residents of the Greek capital have fled to safety from a wildfire that burned for a fourth day north of Athens as crews battle to stop the flames reaching populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
A car recycle plant is on fire during a wildfire in Afidnes village, about 31 kilometres (19 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of residents of the Greek capital have fled to safety from a wildfire that burned for a fourth day north of Athens as crews battle to stop the flames reaching populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
A man goes to his car after a wildfire in Drosopigi village, about 28 kilometres (27 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of residents of the Greek capital have fled to safety from a wildfire that burned for a fourth day north of Athens as crews battle to stop the flames reaching populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
A wildfire burns in Krya Vrisi village on the island of Evia, about 139 kilometers (86 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. The coast guard in Evia evacuated hundreds of people by sea. In heat wave conditions, the blaze has torn through forest areas north of the capital, destroying more homes.
An helicopter drops water over a fire in Ippokratios Politia village, about 35 kilometres (21 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of residents of the Greek capital have fled to safety from a wildfire that burned for a fourth day north of Athens as crews battle to stop the flames reaching populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
A man throws water from a swimming pool as the fire approaches his house in Ippokratios Politia village, about 35 kilometres (21 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, as a protracted heat wave turned forests into tinderboxes and flames threatened populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
Flames spread over a highway during a wildfire in Afidnes area, northern Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics.
A military bulldozer opens fire break during a wildfire in Agios Stefanos, in northern Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people have fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey, including a major blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that left one person dead.
Flames burn a forest during a wildfire in Skepasti village on the island of Evia, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics.
A burnt hotel during a wildfire in Lalas village, near Olympia town, western Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics.
A burnt hotel during a wildfire in Lalas village, near Olympia town, western Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics.
A convoy of fire trucks use a road during a wildfire in Lalas village, near Olympia town, western Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics.
Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire in Lalas village, near Olympia town, western Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics.
A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire as volunteers hold the water hose in Agios Stefanos, in northern Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people have fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey, including a major blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that left one person dead.
A burnt house after a wildfire in Drosopigi village, about 28 kilometres (27 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of residents of the Greek capital have fled to safety from a wildfire that burned for a fourth day north of Athens as crews battle to stop the flames reaching populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
Flames burn a forest during a wildfire in Afidnes village, about 31 kilometres (19 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of residents of the Greek capital have fled to safety from a wildfire that burned for a fourth day north of Athens as crews battle to stop the flames reaching populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
An helicopter drops water over a fire at Marathon Lake about 36 kilometres (22 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, as a protracted heat wave turned forests into tinderboxes and flames threatened populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
This satellite photo provides by Planet Labs Inc. shows smoke rising from fires on the island of Evia, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, including a major blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that left one person dead, as a protracted heat wave turned forests into tinderboxes and flames threatened populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
Wildfire burns a forest in Ippokratios Politia village, about 35 kilometres (21 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of residents of the Greek capital have fled to safety from a wildfire that burned for a fourth day north of Athens as crews battle to stop the flames reaching populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
A house is on fire in Afidnes village, about 31 kilometres (19 miles), north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, as a protracted heat wave turned forests into tinderboxes and flames threatened populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
Wildfire burns a forest as firefighter stands on a mountain in Ippokratios Politia village, about 35 kilometres (21 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of residents of the Greek capital have fled to safety from a wildfire that burned for a fourth day north of Athens as crews battle to stop the flames reaching populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
A firefighting helicopter flies over as firefighters and volunteer workers dig trenches and cover the vegetation with dirt in a rushed endeavor to protect the Yenikoy power plant from approaching wild fires, in Milas area of the Mugla province, Turkey, Friday Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, as a protracted heat wave turned forests into tinderboxes that threatened populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
Firefighters and volunteer workers dig trenches and cover the vegetation with dirt in a rushed endeavor to protect the Yenikoy power plant from approaching wild fires, in Milas area of the Mugla province, Turkey, Friday Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, as a protracted heat wave turned forests into tinderboxes that threatened populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
This composite of multiple satellite photos provided by Planet Labs Inc. shows the fast-moving smoke plume rising from fires just north of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, including a major blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that left one person dead, as a protracted heat wave turned forests into tinderboxes and flames threatened populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
Flames burn a forest during a wildfire in Skepasti village on the island of Evia, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages.
A dog sits inside a car as wildfire burns in Agios Stefanos, in northern Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people have fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey, including a major blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that left one person dead.
An aircraft operates as a firefighter looks on during a wildfire in Ippokratios Politia village, about 35 kilometres (21 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, as a protracted heat wave turned forests into tinderboxes and flames threatened populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire as volunteers hold the water hose during a wildfire in Agios Stefanos, in northern Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people have fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey, including a major blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that left one person dead.
A man extinguishes a fire in Akcayaka village in Milas area of the Mugla province, Turkey, Friday Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, as a protracted heat wave turned forests into tinderboxes that threatened populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
A man gives water to wilde horses in Akcayaka village in Milas area of the Mugla province, Turkey, Friday Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, as a protracted heat wave turned forests into tinderboxes that threatened populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
Firefighters and volunteer workers travel to protect the Yenikoy power plant from approaching wild fires, in the Milas area of the Mugla province, Turkey, Friday Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, as a protracted heat wave turned forests into tinderboxes that threatened populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
A local resident helps an exhausted dog during a wildfire in Agios Stefanos, in northern Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people have fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey, including a major blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that left one person dead.
A burnt house in Kryoneri, in northern Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people have fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey, including a major blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that left one person dead.
People embark a ferry during an evacuation from Kochyli beach as wildfire approaches near Limni village on the island of Evia, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, including a major blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that claimed one life, as a protracted heat wave left forests tinder-dry and flames threatened populated areas and electricity installations.
Flames burn a forest during a wildfire in Skepasti village on the island of Evia, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages.
Thodoris Nikolaou
An helicopter fills water from Marathon Lake about 36 kilometres (22 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, as a protracted heat wave turned forests into tinderboxes and flames threatened populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
Thanassis Stavrakis
Firefighters and volunteer workers dig trenches and cover the vegetation with dirt in a rushed endeavor to protect the Yenikoy power plant from approaching wild fires, in Milas area of the Mugla province, Turkey, Friday Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, as a protracted heat wave turned forests into tinderboxes that threatened populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
Emre Tazegul
A burnt forest after a wildfire in Drosopigi village, about 28 kilometres (27 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of residents of the Greek capital have fled to safety from a wildfire that burned for a fourth day north of Athens as crews battle to stop the flames reaching populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
Thanassis Stavrakis
A house is on fire during a wildfire in Afidnes village, about 31 kilometres (19 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of residents of the Greek capital have fled to safety from a wildfire that burned for a fourth day north of Athens as crews battle to stop the flames reaching populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
Thanassis Stavrakis
A firefighter tries to extinguish the flames outside a house in Ippokratios Politia village, about 35 kilometres (21 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, as a protracted heat wave turned forests into tinderboxes and flames threatened populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
Thanassis Stavrakis
The owners of a burnt house arrive after a wildfire in Drosopigi village, about 28 kilometres (27 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of residents of the Greek capital have fled to safety from a wildfire that burned for a fourth day north of Athens as crews battle to stop the flames reaching populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
Thanassis Stavrakis
Firefighters arrive at a burning factory in Kapandriti village, about 38 kilometres (23 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, as a protracted heat wave turned forests into tinderboxes and flames threatened populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
Thanassis Stavrakis
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire in Kapandriti village, about 38 kilometres (23 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, as a protracted heat wave turned forests into tinderboxes and flames threatened populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
Thanassis Stavrakis
People embark a ferry during an evacuation from Kochyli beach as wildfire approaches near Limni village on the island of Evia, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, including a major blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that claimed one life, as a protracted heat wave left forests tinder-dry and flames threatened populated areas and electricity installations.
Thodoris Nikolaou
Flames burn a forest during a wildfire in Afidnes village, about 31 kilometres (19 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of residents of the Greek capital have fled to safety from a wildfire that burned for a fourth day north of Athens as crews battle to stop the flames reaching populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
Thanassis Stavrakis
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire in Kapandriti village, about 38 kilometres (23 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, as a protracted heat wave turned forests into tinderboxes and flames threatened populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
Thanassis Stavrakis
A man reacts as a wildfire burns in Krya Vrisi village on the island of Evia, about 139 kilometers (86 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. The coast guard in Evia evacuated hundreds of people by sea. In heat wave conditions, the blaze has torn through forest areas north of the capital, destroying more homes.
Thodoris Nikolaou
A firefighters walks on the closed highway at during a wildfire in Kapandriti village, about 38 kilometres (23 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, as a protracted heat wave turned forests into tinderboxes and flames threatened populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
Thanassis Stavrakis
A house is on fire as local residents look on in Afidnes village, about 31 kilometres (19 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of residents of the Greek capital have fled to safety from a wildfire that burned for a fourth day north of Athens as crews battle to stop the flames reaching populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
Thanassis Stavrakis
A firefighter instructs his colleagues during a wildfire in Ippokratios Politia village, about 35 kilometres (21 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, as a protracted heat wave turned forests into tinderboxes and flames threatened populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
Thanassis Stavrakis
A man throws water from a swimming pool as the fire approaches his house in Ippokratios Politia village, about 35 kilometres (21 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, as a protracted heat wave turned forests into tinderboxes and flames threatened populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
Thanassis Stavrakis
Firefighters and volunteer workers dig trenches and cover the vegetation with dirt in a rushed endeavor to protect the Yenikoy power plant from approaching wild fires, in Milas area of the Mugla province, Turkey, Friday Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, as a protracted heat wave turned forests into tinderboxes that threatened populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
Emre Tazegul
A burnt house after a wildfire in Drosopigi village, about 28 kilometres (27 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of residents of the Greek capital have fled to safety from a wildfire that burned for a fourth day north of Athens as crews battle to stop the flames reaching populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
Thanassis Stavrakis
A burnt camping during a wildfire in Agia Anna village on the island of Evia, about 146 kilometers (91 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, including a major blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that claimed one life, as a protracted heat wave left forests tinder-dry and flames threatened populated areas and electricity installations.
Thodoris Nikolaou
A ferry approaches Kochyli beach to evacuate people near Limni village on the island of Evia, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, including a major blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that claimed one life, as a protracted heat wave left forests tinder-dry and flames threatened populated areas and electricity installations.
Thodoris Nikolaou
A burnt forest after a wildfire in Drosopigi village, about 28 kilometres (27 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of residents of the Greek capital have fled to safety from a wildfire that burned for a fourth day north of Athens as crews battle to stop the flames reaching populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
Thanassis Stavrakis
A burnt house after a wildfire in Drosopigi village, about 28 kilometres (27 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of residents of the Greek capital have fled to safety from a wildfire that burned for a fourth day north of Athens as crews battle to stop the flames reaching populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
Thanassis Stavrakis
A burnt cemetery during a wildfire in Kirinthos village on the island of Evia, about 135 kilometers (84 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, including a major blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that claimed one life, as a protracted heat wave left forests tinder-dry and flames threatened populated areas and electricity installations.
Thodoris Nikolaou
A burnt Greek Orthodox chapel during a wildfire in Kirinthos village on the island of Evia, about 135 kilometers (84 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, including a major blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that claimed one life, as a protracted heat wave left forests tinder-dry and flames threatened populated areas and electricity installations.