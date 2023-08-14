A section of a railway bridge collapsed into the water over the Laagen River in Ringebu, Norway, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. A railway bridge in southeastern Norway, running across a river that had swollen following last weeks of torrential rain, collapsed on Monday, authorities said.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A railway bridge in southeastern Norway that ran across a river swollen by torrential rain collapsed on Monday, authorities said.
BaneNOR, a government agency in charge of the Norwegian rail infrastructure, said the central section of the steel truss bridge over the Laagen River slid into the water “due to damage to the central bridge foundation.”
All traffic across the bridge was halted a week ago out of fear that it would collapse because of the large volume of water.
“Bane NOR had just begun investigating the extent of the damage to the bridge on Monday morning when the middle part slid into the river," the agency said in a statement.
The bridge is 172.5 meters (189 yards) long with three spans. It has a direct foundation on the riverbed, and was built in 1957.
Eivind Bjurstrøm at Bane NOR said that the collapse of the bridge “never involved a danger to life and health, which I am very happy about.”
