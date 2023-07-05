Spectators sit under an umbrella on a covered court after rain delayed the start of play on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Maria Sakkari of Greece returns to Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in a women's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Spectators shelter from the rain on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Spectators walk with their umbrellas after a rain delay on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk returns to Maria Sakkari of Greece in a women's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Frances Tiafoe of the US returns to China's Wu Yibing in a men's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Austria's Dennis Novak plays a return to Canada's Milos Raonic during the men's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
A Just Stop Oil protester runs onto Court 18 and releases confetti and a jigsaw puzzle on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Ground staff remove pieces of confetti from Court 18 after being released by a Just Stop Oil protester on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Rain is again affecting play at Wimbledon on Day 3 of the grass-court tournament, and two environmental activists halted one match as well.
Intermittent showers Wednesday forced matches on the outside courts to be suspended twice, while play in the main stadiums was also stopped for a short time because of the weather.
