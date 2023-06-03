...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
For the Logan River...including Logan...elevated river levels are
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
As rivers continue to run high, cold and fast, stay away from
riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Sunday morning by 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Continued high flows remaining near bankfull, but gradually
falling through the upcoming weekend.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM MDT Saturday the stage was 4.9 feet (1273 cfs).
- Forecast...The river will continue to oscillate just below
action stage (5.0 feet, 1374 cfs) through midweek. Minor
inundation of low lying areas adjacent to the river channel
will continue.
- Action stage is 5.0 feet (1374 cfs).
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1552 cfs).
&&
Department of Natural Resources and Renewables firefighter Kalen MacMullin of Sydney, Nova Scotia, works on a fire in Shelburne County, N.S. on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Rain and a rainy forecast for the weekend have fire officials hopeful they can get the largest wildfire ever recorded in Canada’s Atlantic Coast province of Nova Scotia under control.
Uncredited - hogp, Communications Nova Scotia via The Canadian Press
A helicopter contracted by the province drops water on a hot spot in Yankeetown, Nova Scotia, as an excavator makes a fire break, Thursday, June 1, 2023. Rain and a rainy forecast for the weekend have fire officials hopeful they can get the largest wildfire ever recorded in Canada’s Atlantic Coast province of Nova Scotia under control.
Uncredited - hogp, Communications Nova Scotia via The Canadian Press
Department of Natural Resources and Renewables crew members Matt Sartoris (left) and Ryan McLellan cool off while fighting wildfires near Tantallon, Nova Scotia, Thursday, June 1, 2023. Rain and a rainy forecast for the weekend have fire officials hopeful they can get the largest wildfire ever recorded in Canada’s Atlantic Coast province of Nova Scotia under control.
Uncredited - hogp, Communications Nova Scotia via The Canadian Press
Department of Natural Resources and Renewables firefighters Walter Scott, left, and Zac Simpson work on a fire in Shelburne County, Nova Scotia onThursday, June 1, 2023. Rain and a rainy forecast for the weekend have fire officials hopeful they can get the largest wildfire ever recorded in Canada’s Atlantic Coast province of Nova Scotia under control.
HO - hogp, Communications Nova Scotia via The Canadian Press
Department of Natural Resources and Renewables firefighter Kalen MacMullin of Sydney, Nova Scotia, works on a fire in Shelburne County, N.S. on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Rain and a rainy forecast for the weekend have fire officials hopeful they can get the largest wildfire ever recorded in Canada’s Atlantic Coast province of Nova Scotia under control.
Uncredited - hogp, Communications Nova Scotia via The Canadian Press
A helicopter contracted by the province drops water on a hot spot in Yankeetown, Nova Scotia, as an excavator makes a fire break, Thursday, June 1, 2023. Rain and a rainy forecast for the weekend have fire officials hopeful they can get the largest wildfire ever recorded in Canada’s Atlantic Coast province of Nova Scotia under control.
Uncredited - hogp, Communications Nova Scotia via The Canadian Press
Department of Natural Resources and Renewables crew members Matt Sartoris (left) and Ryan McLellan cool off while fighting wildfires near Tantallon, Nova Scotia, Thursday, June 1, 2023. Rain and a rainy forecast for the weekend have fire officials hopeful they can get the largest wildfire ever recorded in Canada’s Atlantic Coast province of Nova Scotia under control.
Uncredited - hogp, Communications Nova Scotia via The Canadian Press
Department of Natural Resources and Renewables firefighters Walter Scott, left, and Zac Simpson work on a fire in Shelburne County, Nova Scotia onThursday, June 1, 2023. Rain and a rainy forecast for the weekend have fire officials hopeful they can get the largest wildfire ever recorded in Canada’s Atlantic Coast province of Nova Scotia under control.
HO - hogp, Communications Nova Scotia via The Canadian Press
In this aerial image, wildfires burn in Shelburne County, Nova Scotia, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
Uncredited - hogp, Communications Nova Scotia
Firefighters rest at a command center within the evacuated zone of the wildfire burning in Tantallon, Nova Scotia, outside of Halifax on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
Darren Calabrese - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Officials in Canada's Atlantic Coast province of Nova Scotia said Saturday a wildfire that forced thousands of residents from their homes over the past week is now largely contained because of rain.
David Steeves, a technician of forest resources with Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Resources and Renewables, said the fire in the Halifax area is about 85% contained, sits at 9.5 square kilometer (about 4 square miles) and is unlikely to grow due to a combination of firefighting efforts and long-awaited rain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.