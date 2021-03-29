Rebels leave beheaded bodies in streets of Mozambique town

This satellite photo from Planet Labs Inc. shows the Amarula Palma hotel, center, with its helipad below left, in Palma, Mozambique, on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. An estimated 200 Mozambicans and foreign workers had been sheltering at the hotel but by Monday, March 29, 2021 the hotel was empty as fierce fighting for control of Mozambique's strategic northern town of Palma persisted into its sixth day with heavily armed rebels fighting army, police and a private military outfit in several spots.