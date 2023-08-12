Pakistan K2 Porter's Death

FILE - Norwegian climber Kristin Harila, left, and her Nepali sherpa guide Tenjen Sherpa, right, who climbed the world's 14 tallest mountains in record time, arrive in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. A Pakistani mountaineer said Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, that an investigation has been launched into the death of a Pakistani porter during Harila's record quest.

 Niranjan Shrestha - stringer, ASSOCIATED PRESS

ISLAMABAD (AP) — An investigation has been launched into the death of a Pakistani porter near the peak of the world's most treacherous mountain, a Pakistani mountaineer said Saturday, following allegations that dozens of climbers eager to reach the summit had walked past the man after he was gravely injured in a fall.

The accusations surrounding events on July 27 on K2, the world's second-highest peak, overshadowed a record established by Norwegian climber Kristin Harila and her Sherpa guide Tenjin. By climbing K2 that day, they became the world's fastest climbers, scaling the world's 14 highest mountains in 92 days.


