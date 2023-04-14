Yemen

Yemeni gather at the airport ahead of a prisoners exchange in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, April 14, 2023. An exchange of more than 800 prisoners linked to Yemen’s long-running war them began Friday, the International Committee for the Red Cross said.

 Hani Mohammed - stringer, AP

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — An exchange of more than 800 prisoners linked to Yemen’s long-running war began Friday, the International Committee for the Red Cross said. The United Nations-brokered deal, in the works for months, comes amid concerted diplomatic efforts to negotiate an end to the conflict.

It is most significant prisoner exchange in Yemen since both sides freed more than 1,000 detainees in October 2020. Thousands of people are believed to be held as prisoners of war by all sides since the war erupted.


