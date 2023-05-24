...Forecast flooding changed to Minor severity for the following
rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
For the Logan River...including Logan...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until late this evening.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet, minor flooding will impact the Birch Glen
summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally, various
campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood damage.
At 5.5 feet, moderate flooding will impact the Birch Glen summer
home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally, various
campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:00 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 5.3 feet (1562 CFS).
- The river stage is rapidly increasing.
- Forecast...The river is forecast to continue to increase in
stage overnight, potentially reaching moderate flood stage,
then falling to below flood stage late this morning.
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1479 CFS).
&&
Weather Alert
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and reservoir releases will
increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Dr. Omri Bronstein holds a sea urchin specimen of the long-spined Diadema setosum, found in the Mediterranean, at the Steinhardt Museum of Natural History of Tel Aviv University in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Tel Aviv University scientists say that sea urchins in Israel's Gulf of Eilat in the Red Sea are dying at an alarming rate, threatening the sea's prized coral reef ecosystems.
Maya Alleruzzo - staff, AP
Maya Alleruzzo - staff, AP
Maya Alleruzzo - staff, AP
JERUSALEM (AP) — Sea urchins in Israel's Gulf of Eilat have been dying off at an alarming rate, researchers announced Wednesday — a development that threatens the Red Sea’s prized coral reef ecosystems.
According to Tel Aviv University scientists, an unknown pathogen is killing off the black sea urchin, Diadema setosum. The massive die-off first began in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, from where it has spread to the neighboring Red Sea, the scientists said.
