Olympics Paris 2024 Tickets

FILE - A display of the Olympic rings is set up on Trocadero plaza that overlooks the Eiffel Tower, after the vote awarding the 2024 Games to the French capital, in Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. Online applications for a lottery draw where winners can buy tickets for next year’s Olympic Games in Paris has closed. Entries for the draw ended at 6 p.m. local time on Thursday, April 20, 2023 and applicants must wait until early next month to find out if they were successful.

 Francois Mori - staff, AP

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

PARIS (AP) — Online registration for a lottery draw where winners can buy tickets for next year's Olympic Games in Paris closed on Thursday.

Entries for the draw ended at 6 p.m. local time (1600 GMT), and applicants must now wait until early next month to find out if they were successful.


Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.