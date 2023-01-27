Mexico Cathedral Relics

FILE - The Mexican national flag flies at half-mast on top of the Metropolitan Cathedral of Mexico City, Sept. 9, 2017. During the reconstruction work on the Cathedral which was damaged in the 2017 earthquake, workers found in the central dome, small lead boxes containing religious objects, the government reported on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

 Marco Ugarte - staff, AP

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Experts restoring the interior of Mexico City’s Roman Catholic Metropolitan Cathedral said Friday they found 23 lead boxes containing religious inscriptions and relics like small paintings and wood or palm crosses.

The lead containers are about the size of a mint box, and had written inscriptions dedicated to particular saints. A handwritten note found in one suggests they were found previously in 1810, and reburied.


