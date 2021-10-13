People surf at Pinitos beach prior landfall of tropical storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday.
A man puts tape to protect the windows of a business before the arrival of the storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday.
A cyclist is splashed by a crashing wave prior the landfall of tropical storm Pamela, on the boardwalk in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday.
A surfer walks on the shorefront before the arrival of the storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday.
People remove a billboard prior the landfall of tropical storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday.
Fishermen talk after lifting their boat on land prior the landfall of tropical storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday.
A man surfs on Pinitos beach, prior the landfall of tropical storm, Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday.
A woman prays in front of an image of the Virgin of Guadalupe, prior the landfall of tropical storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday.
A commercial area is damaged after the passing of Hurricane Pamela in Mazatlan, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Hurricane Pamela made landfall on Mexico's Pacific coast just north of Mazatlan on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain to the port city.
A public telephone booth lays on the sidewalk after the passing of Hurricane Pamela in Mazatlan, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Pamela made landfall on Mexico's Pacific coast just north of Mazatlan on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain to the port city.
A market's awning is damaged after the passing of Hurricane Pamela in Mazatlan, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Pamela made landfall on Mexico's Pacific coast just north of Mazatlan on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain to the port city.
Toppled lamp posts lay on the side of a road after the passing of Hurricane Pamela in Mazatlan, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Pamela made landfall on Mexico's Pacific coast just north of Mazatlan on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain to the port city.
A billboard is damaged after the passing of Hurricane Pamela in Mazatlan, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Pamela made landfall on Mexico's Pacific coast just north of Mazatlan on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain to the port city.
Fallen trees lay on the side of a road after the passing of Hurricane Pamela in Mazatlan, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Pamela made landfall on Mexico's Pacific coast just north of Mazatlan on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain to the port city.
Shattered glass covers the entrance of a bank after the passing of Hurricane Pamela in Mazatlan, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Pamela made landfall on Mexico's Pacific coast just north of Mazatlan on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain to the port city.
An electric pole lays on its side after the passing of Hurricane Pamela in Mazatlan, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Pamela made landfall on Mexico's Pacific coast just north of Mazatlan on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain to the port city.
A bank cash machine lays on the ground after the passing of Hurricane Pamela in Mazatlan, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Hurricane Pamela made landfall on Mexico's Pacific coast just north of Mazatlan on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain to the port city.
A bar with a patio lays in ruins after the passing of Hurricane Pamela in Mazatlan, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Hurricane Pamela made landfall on Mexico's Pacific coast just north of Mazatlan on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain to the port city.
People surf at Pinitos beach prior landfall of tropical storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday.
Roberto Echeagaray
A man puts tape to protect the windows of a business before the arrival of the storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday.
Roberto Echeagaray
A cyclist is splashed by a crashing wave prior the landfall of tropical storm Pamela, on the boardwalk in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday.
Roberto Echeagaray
A surfer walks on the shorefront before the arrival of the storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday.
Roberto Echeagaray
People remove a billboard prior the landfall of tropical storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday.
Roberto Echeagaray
Fishermen talk after lifting their boat on land prior the landfall of tropical storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday.
Roberto Echeagaray
A man surfs on Pinitos beach, prior the landfall of tropical storm, Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday.
Roberto Echeagaray
A woman prays in front of an image of the Virgin of Guadalupe, prior the landfall of tropical storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday.
Roberto Echeagaray
A commercial area is damaged after the passing of Hurricane Pamela in Mazatlan, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Hurricane Pamela made landfall on Mexico's Pacific coast just north of Mazatlan on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain to the port city.
Roberto Echeagaray
A public telephone booth lays on the sidewalk after the passing of Hurricane Pamela in Mazatlan, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Pamela made landfall on Mexico's Pacific coast just north of Mazatlan on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain to the port city.
Roberto Echeagaray
A market's awning is damaged after the passing of Hurricane Pamela in Mazatlan, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Pamela made landfall on Mexico's Pacific coast just north of Mazatlan on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain to the port city.
Roberto Echeagaray
Toppled lamp posts lay on the side of a road after the passing of Hurricane Pamela in Mazatlan, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Pamela made landfall on Mexico's Pacific coast just north of Mazatlan on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain to the port city.
Roberto Echeagaray
A billboard is damaged after the passing of Hurricane Pamela in Mazatlan, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Pamela made landfall on Mexico's Pacific coast just north of Mazatlan on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain to the port city.
Roberto Echeagaray
Fallen trees lay on the side of a road after the passing of Hurricane Pamela in Mazatlan, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Pamela made landfall on Mexico's Pacific coast just north of Mazatlan on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain to the port city.
Roberto Echeagaray
Shattered glass covers the entrance of a bank after the passing of Hurricane Pamela in Mazatlan, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Pamela made landfall on Mexico's Pacific coast just north of Mazatlan on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain to the port city.
Roberto Echeagaray
An electric pole lays on its side after the passing of Hurricane Pamela in Mazatlan, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Pamela made landfall on Mexico's Pacific coast just north of Mazatlan on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain to the port city.
Roberto Echeagaray
A bank cash machine lays on the ground after the passing of Hurricane Pamela in Mazatlan, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Hurricane Pamela made landfall on Mexico's Pacific coast just north of Mazatlan on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain to the port city.
Roberto Echeagaray
A bar with a patio lays in ruins after the passing of Hurricane Pamela in Mazatlan, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Hurricane Pamela made landfall on Mexico's Pacific coast just north of Mazatlan on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain to the port city.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical depression Pamela dissipated in northern Mexico on Wednesday night after slamming into the country's Pacific coast as a hurricane, though forecasters warned that its rainy remnants still posed a flooding threat for parts of Texas and Oklahoma.
Pamela made landfall early Wednesday about 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of the resort and port city of Mazatlan, where civil defense officials said wind and rain caused minor flooding but did little damage. It gradually lost power while moving inland, weakening first to a tropical storm and then to a tropical depression.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Pamela’s winds had fallen to about 30 mph (45 kph) by the time it dissipated about 100 miles (180 kilometers) west of Laredo, Texas, which is on the border with Mexico.
Forecasters said further weakening was expected during the night, but warned that the storm was expected to drop 3 to 6 inches (7-15 centimeters) of rain across portions of central Texas and southeastern Oklahoma, with up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) in isolated spots. “This may result in considerable flash and urban flooding,” the hurricane center said.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.