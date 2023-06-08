FILE - Air India aircrafts stand at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India, April 29, 2011. An Air India plane flying from New Delhi to San Francisco landed in Russia after it developed an engine problem, officials said on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The plane, carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew members, landed safely at Russia’s Magadan airport in the country’s far east on Tuesday, Air India said in a statement.
This image from video provided by passenger Girvaan Singh Kahma shows Air India's Boeing 777 after it landed at Russia's Magadan airport in Siberia on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The plane that was flying from New Delhi to San Francisco, landed safely after it developed an engine problem, officials said on Wednesday.
Kevin Frayer - staff, AP
NEW DELHI (AP) — A replacement plane for an Air India flight diverted to Russia because of an engine problem has landed in San Francisco, carrying all passengers and crew.
The original Boeing 777, which left New Delhi carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew members, landed at Magadan airport in Siberia in Russia’s far east on Tuesday. The plane had “developed a technical issue with one of its engines,” Air India said.
