Barcelona's Ferran Torres fails to score a penalty kick during Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Valencia at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, March 5, 2023.

 Joan Monfort - stringer, AP

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Prosecutors will accuse Spanish soccer club Barcelona of corruption because of its payments to the vice president of the refereeing committee, the daily newspaper El Pais reported Tuesday.

Prosecutors did not immediately confirm the accusations and said nothing had been filed yet. El Pais said it made the report based on unnamed sources close to the matter.


