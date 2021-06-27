Report: Classified UK defense papers found at bus stop

FILE - In this Saturday, June 26, 2021 file photo, released by the Georgian Interior Ministry, British destroyer HMS Defender arrives at the port of Batumi, Georgia. Sensitive defense documents containing details about the British military have reportedly been found at a bus stop in England. The BBC reported Sunday, June 27, 2021 that the papers included plans for a possible U.K. military presence in Afghanistan. They also included discussion about the potential Russian reaction to the British warship HMS Defender’s travel through waters off the Crimea coast last week.