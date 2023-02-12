Climate Corporate Targets

FILE - A man looks out of the window of an office building in Frankfurt, Germany, Dec. 6, 2022. A new report says climate commitments by companies aren’t always as green as they seem. The report published Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, concludes that major brands are exaggerating how ambitious their efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions are, essentially misleading consumers, investors and governments.

 Michael Probst - staff, AP

BERLIN (AP) — Climate commitments by companies aren’t always as green as they seem. A new report concludes major brands are exaggerating how ambitious their efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions are — in effect misleading consumers, investors and governments.

The report published Monday by the Europe-based environmental think tanks NewClimate Institute and Carbon Market Watch examined 24 companies, including KitKat manufacturer Nestle, French retailer Carrefour and automaker Volkswagen. It found that only one company — shipping firm Maersk — had climate plans with “reasonable integrity” while the rest were assessed to be moderate to very low.


