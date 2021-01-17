This satellite photo combo provided Sunday Jan. 17, 2021 by Planet Labs, Inc. shows the destruction of U.N. World Food Program warehouses at the Shimelba refugee camp in Ethiopia's Tigray region on Jan. 5, 2021, bottom center left, and before it was destroyed on Dec. 10, 2020, top. Starvation threatens the survivors of fighting in Tigray, and authorities say more than 4.5 million people need emergency food. Food supplies have been a target in the conflict, experts say.