BEIJING (AP) — Iran’s semiofficial news agency ISNA reported Thursday that Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to reopen diplomatic missions in their respective capitals and in additional cities. There was no immediate official confirmation of the report.

As part of the reported deal, the two sides would also study the prospects of resuming flights between the two nations and facilitating the visa process for the citizens of both countries. Saudi Arabia and Iran are longtime regional rivals, but have moved toward reconciliation as part of a deal brokered by China last month.


