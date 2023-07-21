...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO 9 AM MDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...Utah Valley, Cache Valley/Utah Portion, Western
Millard and Juab Counties, Eastern Juab/Millard Counties and
Southwest Utah.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Saturday to 9 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Poor overnight recoveries are expected
with lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s through Monday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Rescuers dig graves to bury the bodies of victims at the site of a landslide in Raigad district, western Maharashtra state, India, Thursday, July 20, 2023. While some people are reported dead many others feared trapped under piles of debris.
A woman whose family members are trapped under rubble wails after a landslide washed away houses in Raigad district, western Maharashtra state, India, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
A woman holds the hand of her relative as family members of people trapped under rubble wail after a landslide washed away houses in Raigad district, western Maharashtra state, India, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Family members of people trapped under rubble wait for news of rescue after a landslide washed away houses in Raigad district, western Maharashtra state, India, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Rescuers work at a site of a landslide triggered by torrential rains in Raigad district, western Maharashtra state, India, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Rescuers climb a mountain as they walk towards the site of a landslide in Raigad district, western Maharashtra state, India, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
People stand near the bodies of victims at the site of a landslide in Raigad district, western Maharashtra state, India, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Family members of people trapped under rubble wail after a landslide washed away houses in Raigad district, western Maharashtra state, India, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Family members of people trapped under rubble wait for news of rescue after a landslide washed away houses in Raigad district, western Maharashtra state, India, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Rescuers work at a site of a landslide triggered by torrential rains in Raigad district, western Maharashtra state, India, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Rescuers try to take out the body of a victim at a site of a landslide triggered by torrential rains in Raigad district, western Maharashtra state, India, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Family members of people trapped under rubble wail after a landslide washed away houses in Raigad district, western Maharashtra state, India, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
A traffic police officer, right and a man, left help a motorist at a water logged street during rain in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Foot marks of rescue workers and people are seen at a site of a landslide in Raigad district, western Maharashtra state, India, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Family members of people trapped under rubble wait for news of rescue after a landslide washed away houses in Raigad district, western Maharashtra state, India, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Rescuers walk towards the site of a landslide in Raigad district, western Maharashtra state, India, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Rescuers climb a mountain as they walk towards the site of a landslide in Raigad district, western Maharashtra state, India, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
A man stands at a site of a landslide in Raigad district, western Maharashtra state, India, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Rescuers dig graves to bury the bodies of victims at the site of a landslide in Raigad district, western Maharashtra state, India, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
A woman whose family members are trapped under rubble wails after a landslide washed away houses in Raigad district, western Maharashtra state, India, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
A woman holds the hand of her relative as family members of people trapped under rubble wail after a landslide washed away houses in Raigad district, western Maharashtra state, India, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Family members of people trapped under rubble wait for news of rescue after a landslide washed away houses in Raigad district, western Maharashtra state, India, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Rescuers work at a site of a landslide triggered by torrential rains in Raigad district, western Maharashtra state, India, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Rescuers climb a mountain as they walk towards the site of a landslide in Raigad district, western Maharashtra state, India, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
People stand near the bodies of victims at the site of a landslide in Raigad district, western Maharashtra state, India, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Family members of people trapped under rubble wail after a landslide washed away houses in Raigad district, western Maharashtra state, India, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Family members of people trapped under rubble wait for news of rescue after a landslide washed away houses in Raigad district, western Maharashtra state, India, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Rescuers work at a site of a landslide triggered by torrential rains in Raigad district, western Maharashtra state, India, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Rescuers try to take out the body of a victim at a site of a landslide triggered by torrential rains in Raigad district, western Maharashtra state, India, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Family members of people trapped under rubble wail after a landslide washed away houses in Raigad district, western Maharashtra state, India, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
A traffic police officer, right and a man, left help a motorist at a water logged street during rain in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
A traffic police officer tries to clear water logging in a street during rain in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Foot marks of rescue workers and people are seen at a site of a landslide in Raigad district, western Maharashtra state, India, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Family members of people trapped under rubble wait for news of rescue after a landslide washed away houses in Raigad district, western Maharashtra state, India, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Rescuers walk towards the site of a landslide in Raigad district, western Maharashtra state, India, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Rescuers climb a mountain as they walk towards the site of a landslide in Raigad district, western Maharashtra state, India, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
A man stands at a site of a landslide in Raigad district, western Maharashtra state, India, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
RAIGAD, India (AP) — Rescuers found five more bodies Friday in India’s western Maharashtra state, raising the death toll from a landslide triggered by torrential rains to at least 21 with many others feared trapped under the debris, officials said.
Scores of rescuers and trekkers have been deployed to search for people trapped by the landslide, which occurred late Wednesday night, the state's deputy chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, tweeted. Harsh weather conditions have hampered rescue efforts and authorities have sent in medical teams to help the injured, he said.
Search operations were suspended Thursday night due to heavy rainfall plus the threat of further landslides in the dark, the National Disaster Response Force said.
It said rescuers resumed search operations on Friday and found five bodies, raising the confirmed death toll to 21.
Ten other rescued people have been hospitalized, it said. It didn't say how many people were feared trapped under the rubble.
An official told the Press Trust of India news agency that 75 people have been rescued and many others remain trapped.
The landslide hit Irshalwadi village in Raigad district and buried 17 of the 50 houses there.
The hilly terrain has made the task of rescuers difficult because heavy equipment to remove the rubble can't be moved easily. From the base of the hill, it takes about 90 minutes to reach Irshalwadi due to a lack of paved roads.
India's weather department placed Maharashtra under alert as the state was lashed by incessant rains this week. The downpours have disrupted life for many in the state, including in the capital, Mumbai, where authorities shut schools on Thursday.
Local train service has been disrupted, with water flowing inside stations and over tracks, local media reported.
Record monsoon rains killed more than 100 people in northern India over the last two weeks, officials said, as the downpours caused roads to cave in and homes to collapse.
Monsoon rains across the country have already brought about 2% more rainfall this year than normal, the weather agency said.
India regularly experiences severe floods during the monsoon season, which runs between June and September and brings most of South Asia’s annual rainfall. The rains are crucial for rain-fed crops planted during the season but often cause extensive damage.
Scientists say monsoons are becoming more erratic because of climate change, leading to frequent landslides and flash floods in India’s Himalayan north.
