A man holds a shocked and tired cat he rescued from the ruble of a collapsed building in Hatay city center, southern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Thousands who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires and clamored for food and water in the bitter cold, three days after the temblor and series of aftershocks hit Turkey and Syria.
Aerial photo showing the destruction in Kahramanmaras city center, southern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Thousands who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires and clamored for food and water in the bitter cold, three days after the temblor and series of aftershocks hit Turkey and Syria.
Turkish woman Hatice Korkut, center, 82, is rescued alive by rescue team members from a destroyed building in Elbistan, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Tens of thousands of people who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires in the bitter cold and clamored for food and water Thursday, three days after the temblor hit Turkey and Syria.
A man speaks on his cellphone among bodies, victims of the earthquake, at an indoor stadium, in Kahramanmaras, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Tens of thousands of people who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires in the bitter cold and clamored for food and water Thursday, three days after the temblor hit Turkey and Syria.
Collapsed buildings are seen through the windows of a damaged house following a devastating earthquake in the town of Jinderis, Aleppo province, Syria, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. The quake that razed thousands of buildings was one of the deadliest worldwide in more than a decade. .
A damaged building in Adiyaman, southern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Thousands who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires and clamored for food and water in the bitter cold, three days after the temblor and series of aftershocks hit Turkey and Syria.
Rescuers weep by a collapsed building in Adiyaman, southern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Thousands who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires and clamored for food and water in the bitter cold, three days after the temblor and series of aftershocks hit Turkey and Syria.
Rescuers pulled out a man from a collapsed building 87 hours after the earthquake in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Thousands who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires and clamored for food and water in the bitter cold, three days after the temblor and series of aftershocks hit Turkey and Syria.
Rescuers pull out a woman from a collapsed building 87 hours after the earthquake in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Thousands who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires and clamored for food and water in the bitter cold, three days after the temblor and series of aftershocks hit Turkey and Syria.
People try to stay warm around a fire as rescuers search in a destroyed building in Adana, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Tens of thousands of people who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires in the bitter cold and clamoured for food and water Thursday, three days after the temblor hit Turkey and Syria.
People watch as rescuers search in a destroyed building in Adana, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Tens of thousands of people who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires in the bitter cold and clamoured for food and water Thursday, three days after the temblor hit Turkey and Syria.
Rescue workers stand by a collapsed building in Adiyaman, southern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Thousands who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires and clamored for food and water in the bitter cold, three days after the temblor and series of aftershocks hit Turkey and Syria.
Rescue workers pull out a young woman from a collapsed building in Adiyaman, southern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Thousands who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires and clamored for food and water in the bitter cold, three days after the temblor and series of aftershocks hit Turkey and Syria.
Rescue teams carry the body of a victim from a destroyed building after a devastating earthquake rocked Syria and Turkey, in the costal town of Jableh, Syria, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. The quake that razed thousands of buildings was one of the deadliest worldwide in more than a decade.
Rescue workers try to reach survivors on a collapsed building in Adiyaman, southern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Thousands who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires and clamored for food and water in the bitter cold, three days after the temblor and series of aftershocks hit Turkey and Syria.
A woman reacts as rescue workers carry the body of an earthquake victim in Adiyaman, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Thousands who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires and clamored for food and water in the bitter cold, three days after the temblor and series of aftershocks hit Turkey and Syria.
This combination of July 26, 2022 and Feb. 8, 2023 satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows buildings and a stadium in downtown Kahramanmaras, Turkey before and after a powerful earthquake struck the region on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Rescuers and mother surround Adnan Mohammet Korkut after he was rescued in Gaziantep, southern Turkey, early Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. The teenager was pulled largely unscathed from beneath the rubble of a collapsed building in the Turkish city of Gaziantep early Friday, in a dramatic rescue that belied the reality that the chances of finding many more survivors four days after a catastrophic earthquake killed tens of thousands are shrinking fast.
A rescuer takes care of a young girl rescued 4 days after the earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, early Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Rescuers have pulled more survivors from beneath collapsed buildings, but hopes were fading of finding many more people alive after the catastrophic earthquake in Turkey and Syria.
An army officer and a rescuer help a man who reacted after seeing the dead body of his relative taken out from the rubble of the destroyed Ronesans Residence 12-story building in Antakya, southern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Turkey has for years tempted fate by not enforcing modern construction codes while allowing, and in some cases, encouraging, a real estate boom in earthquake-prone areas, experts say.
Rescuers search in the rubble of destroyed buildings in Antakya, southern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Turkey has for years tempted fate by not enforcing modern construction codes while allowing, and in some cases, encouraging, a real estate boom in earthquake-prone areas, experts say.
People rest next to the destroyed Ronesans Residence 12-story building in Antakya, southern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Turkey has for years tempted fate by not enforcing modern construction codes while allowing, and in some cases, encouraging, a real estate boom in earthquake-prone areas, experts say.
Rescuers surround Hatice after she was rescued 92 hours after Monay's earthquake in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, early Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Hatice waved and smiled until she got into an ambulance.
Rescuers search for victims in the rubble of the destroyed Ronesans Residence 12-story building in Antakya, southern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Turkey has for years tempted fate by not enforcing modern construction codes while allowing, and in some cases, encouraging, a real estate boom in earthquake-prone areas, experts say.
Rescuers search for victims in the rubble of the destroyed Ronesans Residence 12-story building in Antakya, southern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Turkey has for years tempted fate by not enforcing modern construction codes while allowing, and in some cases, encouraging, a real estate boom in earthquake-prone areas, experts say.
FILE - People sit and stand around a collapsed buildings in Golbasi, in Adiyaman province, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. The Turkish government has for years tempted fate by not enforcing modern construction codes at the same time it was allowing — and in some cases, encouraging — a real estate boom in earthquake-prone areas, according to experts in geology and engineering who repeatedly issued warnings.
Collapsed buildings are seen in Antakya, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. The Turkish government has for years tempted fate by not enforcing modern construction codes at the same time it was allowing — and in some cases, encouraging — a real estate boom in earthquake-prone areas, according to experts in geology and engineering who repeatedly issued warnings.
FILE - Aerial photo shows the destruction in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. The Turkish government has for years tempted fate by not enforcing modern construction codes at the same time it was allowing — and in some cases, encouraging — a real estate boom in earthquake-prone areas, according to experts in geology and engineering who repeatedly issued warnings.
Volunteers distribute aid to people in Antakya, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Thinly stretched rescue teams worked through the night into Wednesday, pulling more bodies from the rubble of thousands of buildings downed in Turkey and Syria by a catastrophic earthquake.
Destroyed buildings are seen from above in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. The Turkish government has for years tempted fate by not enforcing modern construction codes at the same time it was allowing — and in some cases, encouraging — a real estate boom in earthquake-prone areas, according to experts in geology and engineering who repeatedly issued warnings.
Raziye Kilinc is carried through a crowd on a stretcher after she was rescued under a destroyed building as her daughter, center, with the green black hood, waves in Iskenderun, southeastern Turkey, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. A married couple was pulled from beneath the rubble of a collapsed building in Iskenderun after spending 109 hours buried within a small crevice.
Rescue teams search for people as cranes remove debris from destroyed buildings in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Rescuers pulled several earthquake survivors from the shattered remnants of buildings Friday, including some who lasted more than 100 hours trapped under crushed concrete after the disaster slammed Turkey and Syria.
Raziye Kilinc is carried through a crowd on a stretcher after she was rescued under a destroyed building in Iskenderun, southeastern Turkey, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. A married couple was pulled from beneath the rubble of a collapsed building in Iskenderun after spending 109 hours buried within a small crevice.
Rescue teams search for people as an excavator removes debris from a destroyed building in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Rescuers pulled several earthquake survivors from the shattered remnants of buildings Friday, including some who lasted more than 100 hours trapped under crushed concrete after the disaster slammed Turkey and Syria.
A rescuer with a sniffer dog searches in a destroyed building in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Rescuers pulled several earthquake survivors from the shattered remnants of buildings Friday, including some who lasted more than 100 hours trapped under crushed concrete after the disaster slammed Turkey and Syria.
A rescuer with a sniffer dog searches in a destroyed building in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Rescuers pulled several earthquake survivors from the shattered remnants of buildings Friday, including some who lasted more than 100 hours trapped under crushed concrete after the disaster slammed Turkey and Syria.
Raziye Kilinc is carried through a crowd on a stretcher after she was rescued under a destroyed building as her daughter, at top left, with the green black hood, waves in Iskenderun, southeastern Turkey, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. A married couple was pulled from beneath the rubble of a collapsed building in Iskenderun after spending 109 hours buried within a small crevice.
Raziye Kilinc is carried through a crowd on a stretcher after she was rescued under a destroyed building in Iskenderun, southeastern Turkey, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. A married couple was pulled from beneath the rubble of a collapsed building in Iskenderun after spending 109 hours buried within a small crevice.
Syrians gather at a shelter in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. The shelter, operated by Molham, a team of Syrian volunteers, was set up soon after the earthquake struck. It has offered temporary shelter, hot meals, and transportation out of the devastated city to hundreds of the thousands of Syrian refugees who fled years ago after war broke out in their hometown and now find themselves once again displaced and homeless.
Syrians gather at a shelter in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. The shelter, operated by Molham, a team of Syrian volunteers, was set up soon after the earthquake struck. It has offered temporary shelter, hot meals, and transportation out of the devastated city to hundreds of the thousands of Syrian refugees who fled years ago after war broke out in their hometown and now find themselves once again displaced and homeless.
Rescue teams search for people in a destroyed building in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Rescuers pulled several earthquake survivors from the shattered remnants of buildings Friday, including some who lasted more than 100 hours trapped under crushed concrete after the disaster slammed Turkey and Syria.
Rescue teams search for people in a destroyed building in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Rescuers pulled several earthquake survivors from the shattered remnants of buildings Friday, including some who lasted more than 100 hours trapped under crushed concrete after the disaster slammed Turkey and Syria.
Rescue teams search for people as an excavator removes debris from a destroyed building in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Rescuers pulled several earthquake survivors from the shattered remnants of buildings Friday, including some who lasted more than 100 hours trapped under crushed concrete after the disaster slammed Turkey and Syria.
Cranes remove debris next to destroyed buildings in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Rescuers pulled several earthquake survivors from the shattered remnants of buildings Friday, including some who lasted more than 100 hours trapped under crushed concrete after the disaster slammed Turkey and Syria.
A rescuer with a sniffer dog searches in a destroyed building in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Rescuers pulled several earthquake survivors from the shattered remnants of buildings Friday, including some who lasted more than 100 hours trapped under crushed concrete after the disaster slammed Turkey and Syria.
Rescuers search in a destroyed building in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Rescuers pulled several earthquake survivors from the shattered remnants of buildings Friday, including some who lasted more than 100 hours trapped under crushed concrete after the disaster slammed Turkey and Syria.
People at the cemetery as they bury their loved ones, victims of Monday earthquake, in Adiyaman, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Emergency crews made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkey on Friday, pulling several people, some almost unscathed, from the rubble, four days after a catastrophic earthquake killed more than 20,000.
Turkish rescue workers carry Eyup Ak, 60, to an ambulance after pulling him out alive from a collapsed building, 104 hours after the earthquake, in Adiyaman, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Emergency crews made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkey on Friday, pulling several people, some almost unscathed, from the rubble, four days after a catastrophic earthquake killed more than 20,000.
Rescue workers search for bodies and earthquake survivors on a collapsed building in Adana, southeastern Turkey, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Some 12,000 buildings in Turkey have either collapsed or sustained serious damage, according to Turkey's minister of environment and urban planning, Murat Kurum.
A man walks by a collapsed building, in Adiyaman, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Emergency crews made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkey on Friday, pulling several people, some almost unscathed, from the rubble, four days after a catastrophic earthquake killed more than 20,000.
People walk among collapsed buildings, in Adiyaman, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Emergency crews made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkey on Friday, pulling several people, some almost unscathed, from the rubble, four days after a catastrophic earthquake killed more than 20,000.
Syrians gather at a shelter in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. The shelter, operated by Molham, a team of Syrian volunteers, was set up soon after the earthquake struck. It has offered temporary shelter, hot meals, and transportation out of the devastated city to hundreds of the thousands of Syrian refugees who fled years ago after war broke out in their hometown and now find themselves once again displaced and homeless.
Rescue teams search for people in a destroyed building in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Rescuers pulled several earthquake survivors from the shattered remnants of buildings Friday, including some who lasted more than 100 hours trapped under crushed concrete after the disaster slammed Turkey and Syria.
A rescuer with a sniffer dog searches in a destroyed building in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Rescuers pulled several earthquake survivors from the shattered remnants of buildings Friday, including some who lasted more than 100 hours trapped under crushed concrete after the disaster slammed Turkey and Syria.
Rescue teams use a crane to rescue Nur Bayraktar in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, late Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Emergency crews made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkey on Friday, pulling several people, some almost unscathed, from the rubble, four days after a catastrophic earthquake killed more than 20,000.
Turkish rescue workers carry Eyup Ak, 60, to an ambulance after pulling him out alive from a collapsed building, 104 hours after the earthquake, in Adiyaman, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Emergency crews made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkey on Friday, pulling several people, some almost unscathed, from the rubble, four days after a catastrophic earthquake killed more than 20,000.
Rescue workers search for bodies and earthquake survivors on a collapsed building in Adana, southeastern Turkey, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Some 12,000 buildings in Turkey have either collapsed or sustained serious damage, according to Turkey’s minister of environment and urban planning, Murat Kurum.
A man walks by a collapsed building, in Adiyaman, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Emergency crews made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkey on Friday, pulling several people, some almost unscathed, from the rubble, four days after a cat